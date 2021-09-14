I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Guinean business leaders pledge to support economy despite coup
Zambia’s President praised for traveling to the UN General Assembly with a lean team
If you have an issue to report to the City of Cape Town, you can log a "service request" either by calling their call centre or doing so online. But what is the success rate in terms of resolving these issues? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russia’s election a controversial victory for Vladimir Putin’s party.
A New Arms race that could be 1 effect of a new US defence pact.
A Modern ghost story what you wouldn’t want to find in a new house.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maurice Smithers, Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, about the signing into law of the Liquor Products Amendment bill and its implications.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about efforts to get South Africa off the UK's red list for travel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Coding is slated to be the new literacy for children, but where does one even begin to give them a taste so that they can see if it is something they could excel in? Curro Foreshore and Curro Delft will be hosting a free coding and robotics bootcamp on 1 and 2 October for Grade 7 learners from ANY school. Refilwe Moloto speaks to JP Le Roux, executive head at Curro Foreshore.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Caveat Legal's Yvonne Wakefield on celebrating 10 years of steady growth in the legal fraternity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Darelle van Greunen is director of the Centre for Community Technologies at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and joins us now to look at this undeniable data, but also to remind us what the advantages are of being vaccinated when it comes to the spread of covid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST