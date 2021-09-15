Wanderlust Wednesday: Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on South Africa

Last week Saudi Arabia lifted its travel ban on South Africa, allowing for travel between the two countries. Since last year, travel has not been possible to and from Saudi Arabia. This has had a huge impact on the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage industry. This year was the second year in a row that South African pilgrims could not attend the annual event. This had quite a strained impact on pilgrims and service providers alike.