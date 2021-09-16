The World View - Mexican hostages released by gunmen including 22 impoverished migrants

Anti Vax catholic cardinals the Pope admits he’s puzzled.
The queen’s North Korean message HM has contacted Kim Jong Un.
With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anton van der Bijl, Head of Legal Matters at Solidarity, about the ruling in their favour by the Supreme Court, which says the former Minister of Tourism made an error in law when awarding covid relief aid to the tourism sector based on the BEE status.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald Trump sues his niece it’s all to do with Mary Trump’s book.
America’s Haitian migrant problems as more are sent home from Texas.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Outa's Executive Director of their Accountability Division, Advocate Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legitimacy of the SABC's plan to institute a household levy system to replace the current tv licence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Landon Myer, the head and director of the School of Public Health and Family Medicine at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about data which now shows that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more effective against serious illness if a second jab is taken two months after the first.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about a concept called "direct to avatar", as some key industry leaders have been saying that the future of consumerism lies in virtual products.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Civil Aviation Authority's Executive for Aviation Safety Operations, Simon Segwabe, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the checks in place that can ensure that an airline like SAA, that has been grounded for more than a year, can safely take to the skies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following the fatal shooting of three men at a Milnerton taxi rank, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether this means a brittle peace brokered months ago is shattered, and if commuters should fear the worst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto unpacks pressures, triggers and therapy associated with Men's Mental Health. She chats to Author and advertising expert, Melusi Tshabalala and Clinical Psychologist Tyrone Edgar.LISTEN TO PODCAST