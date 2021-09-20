Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: EFF Manifesto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 07:20
Election update as special vote registration closes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Taylor - Spokesperson at Gun Free Sa
Guests
Claire Taylor - Spokesperson at Gun Free Sa
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Emergency workers sitting ducks for criminals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Mpogeng
Guests
Mpho Mpogeng
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
DA's Norah Grose is still running? How?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Emma Powell
Guests
Emma Powell
Today at 10:30
Medical male circumcision
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:05
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cycle Tour
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hesseqa region
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Today at 14:40
The Loeries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
