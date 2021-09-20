Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: EFF Manifesto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 07:20
Election update as special vote registration closes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 07:43
The World View with John Adderley
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Adderley
Today at 08:07
Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Claire Taylor - Spokesperson at Gun Free Sa
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Emergency workers sitting ducks for criminals
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Mpogeng
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
DA's Norah Grose is still running? How?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Emma Powell
Today at 10:30
Medical male circumcision
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa - Urologist, Head of Department at George Mukhari Hospital
Today at 11:05
Some people shouldn't be getting a drivers licence. And that's fine.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Swanson - Owner at Driving Coach
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Cycle Tour
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Bellairs - Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Today at 13:33
Travel - Hesseqa region
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allison Foat
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey
Today at 14:40
The Loeries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Preetesh Sewraj
Today at 14:50
Music - Sam Ndlovu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Ndlovu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
DA gives national govt 7 days to scrap 'hijacking' of local policing powers John Maytham asks criminologist Dr Guy Lamb (Stellenbosch University) to explain and evaluate the situation. 4 October 2021 4:47 PM
Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty as trial gets underway Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Edwin Ntshidi about the Nathaniel Julies murder trial. 4 October 2021 2:36 PM
'There's no way Hlophe and Mkhwebane will make final cut for Chief Justice post' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the list of nominees for the Chief Justice positio... 4 October 2021 6:37 PM
Hlophe and Mkhwebane in the running to be next Chief Justice, Ramaphosa confirms The Presidency has released a list of eight nominees who have made the cut for the Chief Justice position. 4 October 2021 3:49 PM
ActionSA heads to court after name omitted from IEC ballot papers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni about plans to take legal action against the IEC. 4 October 2021 1:32 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
Join free weekly online meditation each Monday evening Life coach Nicci Cloete with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling isolated. 4 October 2021 2:06 PM
Tired of owning a car? A car subscription service may be the answer Pippa Hudson speaks to FlexClub's Tinashe Ruzane about the advantages of this compared to vehicle rentals, ownership, and leasing. 4 October 2021 7:49 AM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
UK govt brings in army as fuel shortage worsens in London and south-east England Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and E... 3 October 2021 2:16 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness

Ig Nobel-winning concept has real-world usefulness

20 September 2021 6:49 AM

Suspending rhino by their feet is the best way to transport them by helicopter as it decreases any potential injury the heavy animal can suffer if they are on their side for a prolonged period of time. The concept recently won an Ig Nobel award but as silly as it might sound, it can make a big difference for conservationists


Tips for parents who are teaching their kids to drive

5 October 2021 6:46 AM

Are you teaching your child how to drive? CJ Oosthuizen, head instructor at He and She Driving School share tips on how to deal with first time drivers and the dos and don't when teaching someone to drive. 

Fleur du Cap: Focusing on the future

5 October 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards’ student panel, about their Most Prominent Student category, which they are championing after a devastating year of lockdown that left the sector on its knees.

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

4 October 2021 8:39 AM
DF Malan Hoerskool engages parents over name change referendum

4 October 2021 8:32 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to DF Malan Hoerskool SGB Chairman, Andre Roux, about the uproar by some parents over the school renaming. 

The World View - World leaders, politicians and billionaires exposed in huge financial data leak.

4 October 2021 7:55 AM

Soldiers start driving petrol tankers as the fuel crisis continues.

The world's longest under-sea electric cable between the UK and Norway is open for business.
 

A letter from SA: An intervention to support frontline workers mental health

4 October 2021 7:41 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Jackie Hoare, a neuropsychiatrist, Professor at the University of Cape Town and Head of the Division of Consultation Liaison Psychiatry UCT about the Collegial-Based Intervention being used to support the mental health of frontline healthcare workers.

IFP leader on their manifesto launch

4 October 2021 7:26 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa about why voters should choose his party, following their manifesto launch last week.

Moolah Monday: Car subscriptions

4 October 2021 6:57 AM

The car subscription service FlexClub was launched in March of this year and has seen steady growth over the past 6 months , now delivering almost 100 vehicles a week to customers. Pippa Hudson speaks to founder and CEO Tinashe Ruzane to find out what the advantages are compared to vehicle rentals, ownership and leasing. 

Local film and video sector set to bounce back from Covid-19's devastating impact

4 October 2021 6:39 AM

With the country easing into alert level one and as we head into the summer season, when filming activity usually gets really busy here in the Western Cape, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Onke Dumeko, Acting Operations Head of the National Film and Video Foundation, to find out how things are beginning to look. 

FUL reviews the case against Judge Hlophe and how he ended up on Chief Justice short list

4 October 2021 6:34 AM

Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law speaks to Pippa Hudson about the case against Judge John Hlophe and how he could now end up being nominated for the Chief Justice position.

Pfizer jab prevents severe COVID for at least 6 months: study

5 October 2021 6:39 AM

NICD: SA saw 53% drop in new COVID cases since Monday

5 October 2021 6:29 AM

China sends 56 jets into Taiwan defence zone in another record incursion

5 October 2021 6:05 AM

