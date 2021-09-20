Satsa: the mounting cost to SA of remaining on UK's red list for travel

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:26
Replay: Sparkle Interview
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: Should non-black hair salons be required to train in 'black hair'?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kavuli Nyali
Candice Thurston - Founder at Candy and Co.
Safeera Neacsu (Pronounced NEE-UTCHOO)
Refilwe Moloto - Breakfast Host at CapeTalk
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition: Pamela Anderson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
SJ's Bookclub: Mokgadi Itsweng - Veggielicious
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday ni... 2 October 2021 9:42 AM
Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week. 2 October 2021 8:54 AM
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
View all Local
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections. 1 October 2021 10:35 AM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend. 1 October 2021 3:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Satsa: the mounting cost to SA of remaining on UK's red list for travel

Satsa: the mounting cost to SA of remaining on UK's red list for travel

20 September 2021 8:35 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to David Frost, the CEO of SA Tourism Services Association, about the mounting cost to the local sector, as South Africa remains on the UK's red list for travel.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown

1 October 2021 9:23 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Former Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament

1 October 2021 8:37 AM

Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, says Mali will be committing suicide if it hires Russian mercenaries.
 
French, American and South Sudanese official arrive in Khartoum ease tensions after the failed coup last week.
 
In the peak ambush season in northeast Nigeria, bandits kills 20 in the impenetrable Sokoto community. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer: Peter Tempelhoff of FYN

1 October 2021 8:22 AM

This week's trailblazer is the chef and restauranteur Peter Tempelhoff, who along with Ashley Moss, and Jennifer Hugé opened FYN three years ago and recently bagged 92nd spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants™ 50-100 list,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Prison riot in Ecuador a serious death toll among inmates in Guayas

1 October 2021 7:59 AM

A Turkish manhunt with a twist when the missing man turned up.
 
Mission more Impossible another movie hold up for Tom Cruise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

1 October 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa takes the nation to lockdown level one

1 October 2021 7:37 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a loosening of lockdown regulations and has moved the country to level one, allowing for up to 2000 people at outdoor events. . Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Vicky Baillie, a senior researcher at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at the University of Witwatersrand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election focus: Cape Independence Party

1 October 2021 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: Oven Boys oven detailing and cleaning services

1 October 2021 6:52 AM

This week's City Fave is Oven Boys, a professional oven detailing and cleaning service which has been operating in Cape Town and Gauteng for over four years, restoring ovens and stoves to their former glory. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicole Brandreth, general manager for the Cape Town and Gauteng region.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Rev June Dolley-Major's pilgrimage walk to Makhanda

1 October 2021 6:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who successfully had a gag order against her dismissed. The gag order was brought against her in March by her alleged rapist (another Anglican Reverend), whom she has accused of raping her in 2002, to prevent her from mentioning him by name. She is currently on a +902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda to raise awareness and funds to set up advice offices in areas where rape survivors can find asisstance, and to rebuild their lives. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OHM Ward councillor candidate responds to Ward 21 councillor Hendri Terblanche

1 October 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Social Worker Lucinda Valentine in response to Ward 21 Councilor interview earlier this week, over the dismal upkeep of the Durbanville area.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

Local

'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'

Local

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Trump asks court to get him back on Twitter

2 October 2021 7:02 PM

DRC leader wants 'frank' cooperation in WHO sex abuse probe

2 October 2021 6:27 PM

Eastern Cape police re-arrest 2 of 12 escaped prisoners

2 October 2021 4:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA