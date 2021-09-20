Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.
With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.
Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, says Mali will be committing suicide if it hires Russian mercenaries.
French, American and South Sudanese official arrive in Khartoum ease tensions after the failed coup last week.
In the peak ambush season in northeast Nigeria, bandits kills 20 in the impenetrable Sokoto community.
This week's trailblazer is the chef and restauranteur Peter Tempelhoff, who along with Ashley Moss, and Jennifer Hugé opened FYN three years ago and recently bagged 92nd spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants™ 50-100 list,
A Turkish manhunt with a twist when the missing man turned up.
Mission more Impossible another movie hold up for Tom Cruise.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a loosening of lockdown regulations and has moved the country to level one, allowing for up to 2000 people at outdoor events. . Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Vicky Baillie, a senior researcher at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at the University of Witwatersrand.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.
This week's City Fave is Oven Boys, a professional oven detailing and cleaning service which has been operating in Cape Town and Gauteng for over four years, restoring ovens and stoves to their former glory. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicole Brandreth, general manager for the Cape Town and Gauteng region.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who successfully had a gag order against her dismissed. The gag order was brought against her in March by her alleged rapist (another Anglican Reverend), whom she has accused of raping her in 2002, to prevent her from mentioning him by name. She is currently on a +902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda to raise awareness and funds to set up advice offices in areas where rape survivors can find asisstance, and to rebuild their lives.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Social Worker Lucinda Valentine in response to Ward 21 Councilor interview earlier this week, over the dismal upkeep of the Durbanville area.