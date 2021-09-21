How covid is claiming lives of the unvaccinated

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening. 30 September 2021 5:10 PM
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities. 30 September 2021 3:33 PM
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vib... 30 September 2021 1:56 PM
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa. 30 September 2021 11:52 AM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward. 30 September 2021 11:34 AM
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue. 30 September 2021 10:53 AM
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes' Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage. 30 September 2021 10:08 AM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
How covid is claiming lives of the unvaccinated

How covid is claiming lives of the unvaccinated

21 September 2021 6:37 AM

Prof Darelle van Greunen is director of the Centre for Community Technologies at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and joins us now to look at this undeniable data, but also to remind us what the advantages are of being vaccinated when it comes to the spread of covid.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

DNA tested: Refilwe Moloto and her team – here’s where their ancestors come from

30 September 2021 9:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager at Artisan Biomed.

 

Kaaps trilingual dictionary

30 September 2021 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Adam Haupt, Director of UCT's Centre for Film and Media Studies, about the documenting of the language, Kaaps, in a unique trilingual dictionary.

Revival of African Languages in higher education

30 September 2021 8:30 AM

In an effort to revive and preserve indigenous African languages, Rhodes University has joined a consortium of universities (Including the University of the Western Cape) to collaborate in a project funded by the European Union called BAQONDE (Boosting the use of African languages in education: A Qualified Organized National DEvelopment Strategy for South Africa). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rhodes University’s African Languages Associate Professor Dion Nkomo.

The World View - La Palma Lava changing volcanic problems on the Canary island

30 September 2021 8:08 AM

Fish Wars could Britain & France come to blows over Seabass.
 

The custom of ukuthwala and how it has evolved

30 September 2021 8:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Emeritus Professor Thandabantu Nhlapo, retired Professor of Family Law at UCT, about the customary practice of ukuthwala in South Africa and how it has evolved into a practice which is no longer consensual.

IFQSAT

30 September 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

For weddings and funerals - the importance of customs, rituals and traditions

30 September 2021 7:44 AM

Customs and traditions play a large role in society. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a panel on the traditions and customs which are associated with contrasting yet equally important events - funerals and weddings. She is joined by UCT social anthropologist Dr Helen Mcdonald and sociologist, Dr Elena Moore.

Trendspotting Thursdays: The new common cultures

30 September 2021 7:02 AM

Cultures have always been an interesting conversation which has evolved over decades. Many individuals when they look towards culture have a simple linear view of cultures. The reality however is that culture has become a more and more complex element of society.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about the new common cultures. 

Cultural cuisine: The Indian ''bajia'' vs. the Malay ''daltjie''

30 September 2021 6:49 AM

Savoury snacks are central to both Indian and Malaysian cuisine, while many are familiar with the triangle shaped samoosa, today we will be finding out more about the it's humble counter-part the bajjia or known here in the Cape as Daltjie.Refilwe Moloto speaks to Executive Chef at Nouvelle Cuisine, Basheera Motala.

My Music, my Culture, my Traditions

30 September 2021 6:35 AM

Madeegha Anders is often introduced in the context of her late great ex-husband, Taliep Petersen, but she is an accomplished entertainer in her own right who has been commanding stages since the 70s and played a lead role in smash hit musical District Six. She now owns her own production company and still finds time to perform. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

