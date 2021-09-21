The Africa Report - Hotel Rwanda hero convicted on terror charges

Guinean business leaders pledge to support economy despite coup
Zambia’s President praised for traveling to the UN General Assembly with a lean team
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Lindsay Petersen, Operations Manager at Artisan Biomed.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Adam Haupt, Director of UCT's Centre for Film and Media Studies, about the documenting of the language, Kaaps, in a unique trilingual dictionary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In an effort to revive and preserve indigenous African languages, Rhodes University has joined a consortium of universities (Including the University of the Western Cape) to collaborate in a project funded by the European Union called BAQONDE (Boosting the use of African languages in education: A Qualified Organized National DEvelopment Strategy for South Africa). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rhodes University’s African Languages Associate Professor Dion Nkomo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fish Wars could Britain & France come to blows over Seabass.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Emeritus Professor Thandabantu Nhlapo, retired Professor of Family Law at UCT, about the customary practice of ukuthwala in South Africa and how it has evolved into a practice which is no longer consensual.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Customs and traditions play a large role in society. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a panel on the traditions and customs which are associated with contrasting yet equally important events - funerals and weddings. She is joined by UCT social anthropologist Dr Helen Mcdonald and sociologist, Dr Elena Moore.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cultures have always been an interesting conversation which has evolved over decades. Many individuals when they look towards culture have a simple linear view of cultures. The reality however is that culture has become a more and more complex element of society.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen of Have You Heard about the new common cultures.
Savoury snacks are central to both Indian and Malaysian cuisine, while many are familiar with the triangle shaped samoosa, today we will be finding out more about the it's humble counter-part the bajjia or known here in the Cape as Daltjie.Refilwe Moloto speaks to Executive Chef at Nouvelle Cuisine, Basheera Motala.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Madeegha Anders is often introduced in the context of her late great ex-husband, Taliep Petersen, but she is an accomplished entertainer in her own right who has been commanding stages since the 70s and played a lead role in smash hit musical District Six. She now owns her own production company and still finds time to perform. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST