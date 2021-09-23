The World View - The world’s oldest footballer a man of power & influence in Suriname

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who successfully had a gag order against her dismissed. The gag order was brought against her in March by her alleged rapist (another Anglican Reverend), whom she has accused of raping her in 2002, to prevent her from mentioning him by name. She is currently on a +902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda to raise awareness and funds to set up advice offices in areas where rape survivors can find asisstance, and to rebuild their lives.

