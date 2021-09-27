Fishing communities protest against Karpowership SA deal

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Green Connection Community Co ordinator Neville van Rooy, who is in Saldanha, preparing for a protest today by the fishing community against the approval of the deal for the Karpowerships SA by Nersa.
A seven-year-old boy died when a gunshot went off as his young cousin - only 11 years old - handled a 9mm firearm at the Libode, Eastern Cape home. Police have since arrested the grandfather - a 49-year-old man - for the possession of an illegal firearm.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor about just how vulnerable kids are when it comes to adults keeping firearms in the home - especially around school holidays.
Head of the Metropolitan Police force orders a review into culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.
Could Adele be about to give us new music with her first album in 6 years.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Michael Hendrickse speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the conclusion of the special vote registration process, and progress as South Africa has less than a month to go to local government elections.
Refilwe speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.
Refilwe chats to Nazareen Ebrahim CEO at Naz Consulting International on the global FB outage.
Are you teaching your child how to drive? CJ Oosthuizen, head instructor at He and She Driving School share tips on how to deal with first time drivers and the dos and don't when teaching someone to drive.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards' student panel, about their Most Prominent Student category, which they are championing after a devastating year of lockdown that left the sector on its knees.