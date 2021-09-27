The Emerging economies - Focus on Asia

A seven-year-old boy died when a gunshot went off as his young cousin - only 11 years old - handled a 9mm firearm at the Libode, Eastern Cape home. Police have since arrested the grandfather - a 49-year-old man - for the possession of an illegal firearm.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor about just how vulnerable kids are when it comes to adults keeping firearms in the home - especially around school holidays.

