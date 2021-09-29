Vumacam responds to concerns their camera network may flout privacy regulations

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
How we treat the homeless is a test of our inner ubuntu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Director at Section27
Today at 16:05
What do we say to the Anti Vaxxers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker
Today at 16:55
The status of The SADC in Northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:05
The five-month digital migration target
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Harber - Campaign for Free Expression
Today at 17:45
Free yourself! Learn to love your body, no matter what the scale says.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carryn Ann Nel
Latest Local
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay. 6 October 2021 3:16 PM
Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the... 6 October 2021 1:38 PM
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema. 6 October 2021 1:11 PM
View all Local
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 6 October 2021 9:10 AM
Unmarried fathers win right to register children's births in SA - explained Zita Hansungule, of the Centre For Child Law, outlines the ConCourt ruling to Refilwe Moloto. 6 October 2021 7:48 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Vumacam responds to concerns their camera network may flout privacy regulations

Vumacam responds to concerns their camera network may flout privacy regulations

29 September 2021 7:36 AM

Ricky Croock, CEO of Vumacam, speaks to Refilwe Moloto following concerns raised by investigative journalist Heidi Swart that their sprawling camera network may infringe on privacy rights.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Are political party ''broken promises'' unconstitutional?

6 October 2021 8:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Political Analyst, Andrew Gasnolar and Professor Cathy Powell Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town about whether unfulfilled election promises are unconstitutional? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - UK officials hold talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan

6 October 2021 7:57 AM

Refliwe chats to UK correspondent John Adderley on news from around the globe. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

6 October 2021 7:44 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Strike action is double-edged sword

6 October 2021 7:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about the double threat to the economy and dire employment rate, that looming and ongoing strike action poses.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Coloured Congress

6 October 2021 7:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Coloured Congress' Fadiel Adams on their election manifesto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Opening of borders leads to rise in bleisure and flexcation trend

6 October 2021 6:54 AM

A growing number of countries, including Germany, Ireland, France and now also the USA, have started relaxing travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated South Africans travellers. This has led to a rising trend in bleisure and flexcation trips where travellers add a few extra days to allow them to enjoy some R&R alongside their work commitments. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Oz Desai, General Manager at Corporate Traveller.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rhodes Memorial clean-up making progress after devastating blaze

6 October 2021 6:48 AM

Rhodes Memorial area has been off limits since a devastating blaze ripped through UCT and the surrounding areas in April. Since then a massive clean-up operation has been underway. Refliwe chats to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about its progress. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Constitutional Court declared section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional

6 October 2021 6:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zita Hansungule on Constitutional Court judgement of Section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

5 October 2021 8:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm

5 October 2021 8:30 AM

A seven-year-old boy died when a gunshot went off as his young cousin - only 11 years old -  handled a 9mm firearm at the Libode, Eastern Cape home. Police have since arrested the grandfather - a 49-year-old man - for the possession of an illegal firearm.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor about just how vulnerable kids are when it comes to adults keeping firearms in the home - especially around school holidays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Google to invest $1 bn to lift internet access in Africa

6 October 2021 3:30 PM

Two priests cleared after Vatican sex abuse trial

6 October 2021 2:37 PM

Sail on: Cruise tourism set to return to CT

6 October 2021 2:31 PM

