I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Political Analyst, Andrew Gasnolar and Professor Cathy Powell Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town about whether unfulfilled election promises are unconstitutional?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refliwe chats to UK correspondent John Adderley on news from around the globe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about the double threat to the economy and dire employment rate, that looming and ongoing strike action poses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Coloured Congress' Fadiel Adams on their election manifesto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A growing number of countries, including Germany, Ireland, France and now also the USA, have started relaxing travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated South Africans travellers. This has led to a rising trend in bleisure and flexcation trips where travellers add a few extra days to allow them to enjoy some R&R alongside their work commitments. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Oz Desai, General Manager at Corporate Traveller.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rhodes Memorial area has been off limits since a devastating blaze ripped through UCT and the surrounding areas in April. Since then a massive clean-up operation has been underway. Refliwe chats to Frans van Rooyen, Table Mountain National Park Manager, to find out about its progress.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zita Hansungule on Constitutional Court judgement of Section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A seven-year-old boy died when a gunshot went off as his young cousin - only 11 years old - handled a 9mm firearm at the Libode, Eastern Cape home. Police have since arrested the grandfather - a 49-year-old man - for the possession of an illegal firearm.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor about just how vulnerable kids are when it comes to adults keeping firearms in the home - especially around school holidays.