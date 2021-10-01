Election focus: Cape Independence Party

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections.
100-year-old concentration camp guard goes on trial in Germany.
The Queen sends the Commonwealth games baton on its way around the world.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chelsea Ramsden, Senior Legal Researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation, about concerns relating to the Judicial Service Commission's process to select candidates for the Constitutional Court.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Land Party's Cape Town mayoral candidate, Ma Xoli, to find out more about what this socialist-influenced party believes they can offer South Africans who vote for them in the upcoming local government elections.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rejeanne Vlietman, owner of Den Anker which is this weeks City Fave.
Refilwe chats to Cassey Chambers, operations director at SADAG on the increasing mental health disorder in children due to the effects of the pandemic, July anarchy and stressing about school.
Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat.