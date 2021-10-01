OHM Ward councillor candidate responds to Ward 21 councillor Hendri Terblanche

With Annzra Denita.



Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.



Minari - Showmax



A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.



Parasite - Showmax



The struggling Kim family sees an opportunity when the son starts working for the wealthy Park family. Soon, all of them find a way to work within the same household and start living a parasitic life.

arrow_forward