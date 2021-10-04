Local film and video sector set to bounce back from Covid-19's devastating impact

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting: Reducing food wastage and solving the surplus.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: China-Taiwan tensions at a historic high
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cobus van Staden - Senior researcher specialising in China-Africa relations at South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA)
Today at 07:20
Is there beef between provincial and national law enforcement?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
In conversation with Uber [IN STUDIO]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
NCC on their investigations into Elgin fruit juice
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pheto Ntaba
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Wolseley
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karien Grobler - Co-owner at Winterberg Mountain Inn
Today at 11:05
Principal Nadeem Hendricks on Wesley Neuwman verdict
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadeem Hendricks - Headmaster at Trafalgar High
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
18-28 Years old and unemployed? Neasa starts scheme to train young entrepreneurs The Money Show interviews Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of the National Employers' Association of South Africa. 13 October 2021 7:43 PM
Cape learners make history as first matrics in SA to write marine sciences final Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gade 12 learner Boitumelo Medupe about her journey studying marine sciences at school. 13 October 2021 6:02 PM
View all Local
Why property is so expensive in Cape Town Refilwe Moloto speaks to CoCT Human Settlements Cllr Malusi Booi and FNB consumer and property economist Siphamandla Mkwanazi. 13 October 2021 2:40 PM
Murder accused Mandla Msibi fired as MEC, asked to step aside by Mpumalanga ANC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to acting Mpumalanga ANC secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali about Mandla Msibi's fate. 13 October 2021 1:17 PM
Cederberg independent candidates are 'residents serving residents' Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent candidate for the Cederberg Municipality Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running for office. 13 October 2021 10:00 AM
View all Politics
'August sales up, but show retail sector still suffering hangover from riots' Retail trade sales were up 4,9% in August compared to July. Bruce Whitfield interviews FNB Senior Economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi. 13 October 2021 9:01 PM
When might happen next for China and Taiwan Is Taiwan part of China or an independent country? Officially it is part of China, but it is a lot more complex. 13 October 2021 7:15 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s 3rd best-selling car Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 13 October 2021 2:27 PM
Why Cape Town's Pastor Kyle Driver says he handed out free cars to congregants Cape Town pastor, Kyle Driver, speaks to Lester Kiewit about gifting cars to his congregants. 13 October 2021 1:26 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Sport
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
'You may refuse vaccination – but your workplace may refuse you entry if you do' John Maytham interviews Jon Foster-Pedley, Dean and Director at Henley Business School South Africa. 13 October 2021 11:37 AM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Local film and video sector set to bounce back from Covid-19's devastating impact

Local film and video sector set to bounce back from Covid-19's devastating impact

4 October 2021 6:39 AM

With the country easing into alert level one and as we head into the summer season, when filming activity usually gets really busy here in the Western Cape, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Onke Dumeko, Acting Operations Head of the National Film and Video Foundation, to find out how things are beginning to look. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Informal traders extend lifeline to garment sector workers

14 October 2021 6:40 AM

More than 100 informal traders creating their own factions are joining forces under the umbrella of the SA Informal Traders Assoc. to maximise their exposure to the market. Refilwe speaks to Rosheda Muller President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to find out how the sector is doing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NFP Candidate wards 48 & 60

14 October 2021 6:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to NFP candidate Yusuf Mohamed ahead of the local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discussion Panel: Housing and Pricing across provinces in SA

13 October 2021 8:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cllr Malusi Booi, CoCT mayco member for Human Settlements and Siphamandla Mkwanazi, consumer and property economist at FNB on the housing and pricing dynamics here in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Kim Jong Un’s intends to ramp up North Korea’s military

13 October 2021 7:57 AM

Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.

The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

13 October 2021 7:43 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GOTG Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman named 2021 Social Justice Champion

13 October 2021 7:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to 2021 Social Justice Champion, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent candidate puts Cederberg first

13 October 2021 7:22 AM

For our election focus, Refilwe I speak to independent candidate for the Cederberg municipality, Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running and what he wants to achieve for his area.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Traveling in a pandemic: how safe is my plane?

13 October 2021 6:53 AM

Still nervous to fly in the pandemic? Refilwe chats to Rodger Foster, CEO and MD at SA Airlink to fight out what biosecurity measures they have taken to keep you safe as you travel. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Digital Covid-19 Vaccine certificates go LIVE on EVDS

13 October 2021 6:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for the Electronic Vaccination Data System about accessing the Covid-19 Digital Certificate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ward councillor on life in Bishop Lavis

13 October 2021 6:35 AM

Refilwe speaks to Charles Esau, the Bishop Lavis ward councillor to get a sense of what is happening in the community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Local supplier probed for unsafe fruit concentrate use in recalled apple juices

Local Business

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

SA records 942 new COVID cases, 37 fatalities

14 October 2021 6:31 AM

Eskom suspends power cuts, warns power grid still under pressure

14 October 2021 6:27 AM

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

14 October 2021 6:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA