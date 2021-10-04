Local film and video sector set to bounce back from Covid-19's devastating impact

With the country easing into alert level one and as we head into the summer season, when filming activity usually gets really busy here in the Western Cape, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Onke Dumeko, Acting Operations Head of the National Film and Video Foundation, to find out how things are beginning to look.
More than 100 informal traders creating their own factions are joining forces under the umbrella of the SA Informal Traders Assoc. to maximise their exposure to the market. Refilwe speaks to Rosheda Muller President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to find out how the sector is doing.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to NFP candidate Yusuf Mohamed ahead of the local government elections.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cllr Malusi Booi, CoCT mayco member for Human Settlements and Siphamandla Mkwanazi, consumer and property economist at FNB on the housing and pricing dynamics here in Cape Town.
Toy gender California is playing gender politics in toy shops.
The Elk stuck in a Rubber Tyre rescued at last after 2 years.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to 2021 Social Justice Champion, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
For our election focus, Refilwe I speak to independent candidate for the Cederberg municipality, Dr Ruben Richards on why he is running and what he wants to achieve for his area.
Still nervous to fly in the pandemic? Refilwe chats to Rodger Foster, CEO and MD at SA Airlink to fight out what biosecurity measures they have taken to keep you safe as you travel.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for the Electronic Vaccination Data System about accessing the Covid-19 Digital Certificate.
Refilwe speaks to Charles Esau, the Bishop Lavis ward councillor to get a sense of what is happening in the community.