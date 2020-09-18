City Faves: District Six Museum

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs John Maytham interviews Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Danish Ambassador to South Africa. 5 October 2021 5:01 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month John Maytham interviews Nedbank’s Mpho Sadiki. 5 October 2021 4:02 PM
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
City Faves: District Six Museum

City Faves: District Six Museum

18 September 2020 9:13 AM

The headlines have come and gone, but the District Six museum still needs our help. Our new City Faves feature kicks off and there is no better way to honour the Cape than to remember its people. Donation details on districtsix.co.za

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report

5 October 2021 8:43 AM
Gun safety and children in spotlight as seven-year-old killed by grandpa's illegal firearm

5 October 2021 8:30 AM

A seven-year-old boy died when a gunshot went off as his young cousin - only 11 years old -  handled a 9mm firearm at the Libode, Eastern Cape home. Police have since arrested the grandfather - a 49-year-old man - for the possession of an illegal firearm.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gun Free SA researcher Claire Taylor about just how vulnerable kids are when it comes to adults keeping firearms in the home - especially around school holidays.

The World View - World leaders' denials over the Pandora Papers

5 October 2021 7:59 AM

Head of the Metropolitan Police force orders a review into culture and standards following Sarah Everard's murder.

Could Adele be about to give us new music with her first album in 6 years.

IFQSAT

5 October 2021 7:35 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Election update as special vote registration closes

5 October 2021 7:31 AM

Michael Hendrickse speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the conclusion of the special vote registration process, and progress as South Africa has less than a month to go to local government elections.

EFF Manifesto

5 October 2021 7:29 AM

Refilwe speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary. 

Tech Tuesday: FB Outage

5 October 2021 6:57 AM

Refilwe chats to Nazareen Ebrahim CEO at Naz Consulting International on the global FB outage.

Tips for parents who are teaching their kids to drive

5 October 2021 6:46 AM

Are you teaching your child how to drive? CJ Oosthuizen, head instructor at He and She Driving School share tips on how to deal with first time drivers and the dos and don't when teaching someone to drive. 

Fleur du Cap: Focusing on the future

5 October 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards' student panel, about their Most Prominent Student category, which they are championing after a devastating year of lockdown that left the sector on its knees.

Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

4 October 2021 8:39 AM
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Nedbank now offers credit cards to those earning R5000 per month

Business Lifestyle

The Death of Coal: Denmark has lessons for SA on creating unskilled green jobs

Business Lifestyle

'They're no racist, they're heroes': KZN DA on Phoenix July unrest

5 October 2021 5:35 PM

GALLERY: 'Stop exploiting us' - Thousands gather for Numsa march in Joburg

5 October 2021 4:26 PM

Cosatu to use National Day of Action to stand up against budget cuts

5 October 2021 4:24 PM

