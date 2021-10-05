Tech Tuesday: FB Outage

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
Blind adventurer Christopher Venter on upcoming book and how he sees the world CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Christopher Venter about his adventures around the world and living with a visual impairment. 14 October 2021 4:04 PM
Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence Mandy Wiener plays comment from Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Temba. 14 October 2021 2:19 PM
Freedom Front Plus 'opening the doors' with more racially diverse list: Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the changing ideology of the Freedom Front Plu... 14 October 2021 5:58 PM
Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 14 October 2021 1:27 PM
Wesley Neumann sided with community to protect pupils from Covid - Hendricks Lester Kiewit speaks to Vernon Seymour, attorney of principal Wesley Neumann and past Trafalgar High principal Nadeem Hendricks. 14 October 2021 1:16 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesday: FB Outage

Tech Tuesday: FB Outage

5 October 2021 6:57 AM

Refilwe chats to Nazareen Ebrahim CEO at Naz Consulting International on the global FB outage.


The Emerging Economies with Irena Filitova

14 October 2021 8:44 AM
In conversation with Uber

14 October 2021 8:41 AM

Refilwe speaks to Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.

The World View - Archery attack in Norway dead & wounded & a suspect under arrest

14 October 2021 7:57 AM

European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.

Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner’s over the moon.

 

IFQSAT

14 October 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Is there beef between provincial and national law enforcement? Premier Alan Winde responds

14 October 2021 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Alan Winde on the relationship between provincial and national government.

China-Taiwan tensions at a historic high

14 October 2021 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Cobus van Staden, senior researcher in foreign policy at South African Institute of International affairs on the current spate of tension between China and Taiwan.

Trendspotting: Reducing food wastage and solving the surplus

14 October 2021 7:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage and solving the surplus.

Informal traders extend lifeline to garment sector workers

14 October 2021 6:40 AM

More than 100 informal traders creating their own factions are joining forces under the umbrella of the SA Informal Traders Assoc. to maximise their exposure to the market. Refilwe speaks to Rosheda Muller President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to find out how the sector is doing. 

NFP Candidate wards 48 & 60

14 October 2021 6:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to NFP candidate Yusuf Mohamed ahead of the local government elections.

Discussion Panel: Housing and Pricing across provinces in SA

13 October 2021 8:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cllr Malusi Booi, CoCT mayco member for Human Settlements and Siphamandla Mkwanazi, consumer and property economist at FNB on the housing and pricing dynamics here in Cape Town.

Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…

Business Lifestyle

Minister Bheki Cele in Gqeberha following road rage incident, public violence

Local

Supporters gather in Durban for Jacob Zuma welcoming prayer meeting

Local Politics

EC ANC wants NMB mayoral candidate with right qualifications, experience

14 October 2021 7:52 PM

Murder-accused Msibi’s defence says there're political motives behind his arrest

14 October 2021 7:39 PM

In about-face, Burundi receives first COVID vaccines

14 October 2021 7:29 PM

