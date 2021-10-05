Tech Tuesday: FB Outage

Refilwe speaks to Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
European energy issues Russia has denied hiking prices.
Captain Kirk in space star trek actor William Shatner's over the moon.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Alan Winde on the relationship between provincial and national government.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Cobus van Staden, senior researcher in foreign policy at South African Institute of International affairs on the current spate of tension between China and Taiwan.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage and solving the surplus.
More than 100 informal traders creating their own factions are joining forces under the umbrella of the SA Informal Traders Assoc. to maximise their exposure to the market. Refilwe speaks to Rosheda Muller President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) to find out how the sector is doing.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to NFP candidate Yusuf Mohamed ahead of the local government elections.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cllr Malusi Booi, CoCT mayco member for Human Settlements and Siphamandla Mkwanazi, consumer and property economist at FNB on the housing and pricing dynamics here in Cape Town.