Constitutional Court declared section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
Today at 06:10
Who is the Khoi San Kingdom Party?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malcolm Taylor - Leader at Khoi San Kingdom Party
Today at 06:25
Cape Epic Crossing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Moohlah Monday: How to rebuild your credit score after clearing your debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Human Trafficking - the modern day slave trade haunting SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Seema Naidoo - Founder and Executive Director at Hope to Heal Foundation
Today at 07:20
Khayelitsha: where people are dying for change
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nkosikhona Swaartbooi - Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Is there a turf war brewing between the Somali community and South African's?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hassan Abdullahi - Activist and member at Somali Community Board Of South Africa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies with Lyal White
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
FDA approves vapes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharon Nyatsanza, PhD Deputy Director National Council Against Smoking
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Judgment raises questions about whether foreplay implies consent to having sex
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent Legal Consultant at ...
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 10:15
LGE coverage: local issues in the Northern Suburbs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 10:30
Political coalitions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 10:45
Mayoral Rapid Fire: 10 questions to our possible next mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ferlon Christians
Today at 10:52
Mayoral Rapid Fire: 10 questions to our possible next mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Franklin Sonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Franklin Sonn
Today at 14:50
Music - Christiaan Baartman new music video featuring "Food for Rhinos"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christiaan Baartman
Saying to a POC 'but you speak so well' is quite an insult, says Ivan Johnson Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ivan Johnson about his memoir But He Speaks So Well: Memoir of a South African identity crisis. 17 October 2021 12:12 PM
Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mrs South Africa semi-finalist Chane Todd about her father Wayne Westner's suicide and mental health. 17 October 2021 11:40 AM
Could this pink copper mask be a game changer in the fight against Covid-19? Sara-Jayne King speaks to CopperFresh founder Dave Ash about their first-in-Africa pink copper mask which kills Covid on contact. 17 October 2021 11:18 AM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
Is your home firesafe? Top tips on how to prepare for Cape Town's fire season Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicky Schmidt of Parkscape about how residents can prepare for the high fire seaso... 16 October 2021 9:34 AM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Constitutional Court declared section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional

Constitutional Court declared section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional

6 October 2021 6:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zita Hansungule on Constitutional Court judgement of Section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.


The Africa Report

15 October 2021 8:41 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.

Trailblazer: Khosi Ngema

15 October 2021 8:24 AM

Refilwe speaks to actor and entrepreneur, Khosi Ngema about her role in the hugely popular Netflix show Blood &Water and her new jewellery collection.

The World View - America’s wind programme Joe Biden’s plans for renewable energy

15 October 2021 7:54 AM

A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.

Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter. 

IFQSAT

15 October 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Chefs with Compassion: Reducing food waste and feeding those in need

15 October 2021 7:37 AM

Refilwe speaks to Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef.

Covid-19 Wrap: How is the Cape coping

15 October 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Health's Chief of Operations.

City Faves: Sea Point swimming pool

15 October 2021 6:51 AM

Refilwe speaks to Nicola Jowell Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard. 

ABSA Cape Epic crossing with Liezel

15 October 2021 6:38 AM
Lorenzo Davids on the social needs that must be addressed by LGE

15 October 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe speaks to Lorenzo Davids CEO at Development Impact Fund.

The Emerging Economies with Irena Filitova

14 October 2021 8:44 AM
Daughter of late golf champ wants to normalise talking about mental health

Local Lifestyle

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

Law allows kids aged 12 to 17 to get jabbed without parental consent - Dr. Crisp

Local

Mthethwa congratulates newly crowned Miss SA, Lalela Mswane

17 October 2021 6:40 PM

ANC KZN wants swift action from SAPS after murder of ward candidate

17 October 2021 5:42 PM

ANC tries to win back Magashule supporters in Phuthatitjhaba

17 October 2021 5:34 PM

