Constitutional Court declared section 10 of the Births and Deaths Registration Act unconstitutional

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Professor Lukas Muntingh - at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
125
Today at 06:10
Who is the Khoi San Kingdom Party?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malcolm Taylor - Leader at Khoi San Kingdom Party
Today at 06:25
Cape Epic Crossing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Moohlah Monday: How to rebuild your credit score after clearing your debt
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Human Trafficking - the modern day slave trade haunting SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Seema Naidoo - Founder and Executive Director at Hope to Heal Foundation
Today at 07:20
Khayelitsha: where people are dying for change
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nkosikhona Swaartbooi - Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Is there a turf war brewing between the Somali community and South African's?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hassan Abdullahi - Activist and member at Somali Community Board Of South Africa
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies with Lyal White
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:15
FDA approves vapes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharon Nyatsanza, PhD Deputy Director National Council Against Smoking
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Judgment raises questions about whether foreplay implies consent to having sex
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent Legal Consultant at ...
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Today at 10:15
LGE coverage: local issues in the Northern Suburbs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 10:30
Political coalitions
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Jan Joubert - at Political journalist and writer
Today at 10:45
Mayoral Rapid Fire: 10 questions to our possible next mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ferlon Christians
Today at 10:52
Mayoral Rapid Fire: 10 questions to our possible next mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Franklin Sonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Franklin Sonn
Today at 14:50
Music - Christiaan Baartman new music video featuring "Food for Rhinos"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christiaan Baartman
