Cape Coloured Congress

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Food intolerances and allergies, suggested substitutes (World Food Day)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Reabetjoe Mokoko
Today at 08:10
Wildfires - How Safe Are You?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Fulu Mugovhani
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fulu Mugovhani - Actress
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: BONJ
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
It’s obscene how much food is wasted amidst so much hunger – tech is helping Refilwe Moloto interviews Have You Heard cofounder Ryan McFadyen about reducing food wastage. 14 October 2021 11:04 AM
Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds… Refilwe Moloto interviews Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 14 October 2021 9:16 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Cape Coloured Congress

Cape Coloured Congress

6 October 2021 7:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Coloured Congress' Fadiel Adams on their election manifesto.


The Africa Report

15 October 2021 8:41 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.

Trailblazer: Khosi Ngema

15 October 2021 8:24 AM

Refilwe speaks to actor and entrepreneur, Khosi Ngema about her role in the hugely popular Netflix show Blood &Water and her new jewellery collection.

The World View - America’s wind programme Joe Biden’s plans for renewable energy

15 October 2021 7:54 AM

A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.

Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter. 

IFQSAT

15 October 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Chefs with Compassion: Reducing food waste and feeding those in need

15 October 2021 7:37 AM

Refilwe speaks to Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef.

Covid-19 Wrap: How is the Cape coping

15 October 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Health's Chief of Operations.

City Faves: Sea Point swimming pool

15 October 2021 6:51 AM

Refilwe speaks to Nicola Jowell Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard. 

ABSA Cape Epic crossing with Liezel

15 October 2021 6:38 AM
Lorenzo Davids on the social needs that must be addressed by LGE

15 October 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe speaks to Lorenzo Davids CEO at Development Impact Fund.

The Emerging Economies with Irena Filitova

14 October 2021 8:44 AM
Trending

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

King Mswati III: Protesters using Eswatini children for 'devilish motives'

15 October 2021 7:52 PM

PP: Tshwane may have irregularly billed residents for water, power

15 October 2021 7:43 PM

Creecy wants to narrow emissions gap with new 2030 climate targets

15 October 2021 7:07 PM

