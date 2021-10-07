Election observer group concerned at "angry contestation

The Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission convened a meeting of major political parties in Bishops Court. Eccoc is a body made up of religious and civil society leaders working in conjunction with the Independent Electoral Commission.

One of its tasks is to ensure that political parties and their leaders understand that they should not incite violence and instability at a time when tensions could be running high. Ecocc's chair, Rev Peter-John Pearson, says they are worried about "growing fissures" which could lead to "angry contestation.