The Binge Club

With Annzra Denita.
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.
Minari - Showmax
A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.
Parasite - Showmax
The struggling Kim family sees an opportunity when the son starts working for the wealthy Park family. Soon, all of them find a way to work within the same household and start living a parasitic life.
With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to actor and entrepreneur, Khosi Ngema about her role in the hugely popular Netflix show Blood &Water and her new jewellery collection.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Teenager’s sunshine invention harnessing solar power in India.
Diminishing Magic global supply problems are hitting Harry Potter.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Health's Chief of Operations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Nicola Jowell Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Lorenzo Davids CEO at Development Impact Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST