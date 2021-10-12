Tech Tuesday: Vodapay

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Osteoporosis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Cathy Spargo
Dr Cathy Spargo office
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
SA vs Australia T20
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 15:50
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Miranda Abrahams-Herman
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matham - Presenter at Cape Talk
Today at 17:05
Security shootings during the protest in Eswatini
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Vaccine Boosters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Marc Blockman - Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
Bus converted into digital classroom to uplift schoolchildren in Langa Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Premier Alan Winde and Sue Anderson, the executive director of Atlas Foundation South Afric... 22 October 2021 8:04 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all Local
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
ActionSA proposes stickers or rubber stamps to remedy IEC ballot paper omission Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Action SA national chair Michael Beaumont and Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 21 October 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
'Pawternity' leave for new pet owners isn't such a bad idea, says Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rebecca Davis about the stories that have created a stir in the news and on social medi... 21 October 2021 4:24 PM
Understanding the psychological reasons people fall for online scams Lester speaks to Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, and Ryan Stramrood who's profile was used by online scammers. 21 October 2021 2:21 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Sport
Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun Charges have yet to be filed but the police are conducting witness interviews. 22 October 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 21 October 2021 3:06 PM
View all World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Tech Tuesday: Vodapay

Tech Tuesday: Vodapay

12 October 2021 6:57 AM

Refliwe chats to Brendan Peterson, tech journalist and editor at Reframed.co.za, about Vodacom's new contactless payment app called - VodaPay.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown

22 October 2021 10:45 AM

With Carl Lewis head of content at Bet.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Swazxi police fire on fleeing nurses who had been protesting against King Mswati’s

22 October 2021 8:38 AM

Ethiopia forces mount a fourth airstrike in Tigray - having at first denied taking such action.

Benin joins a minority of African countries to legalize abortion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Binge Club - Returning classics

22 October 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to binge-buddy Matt Green about three established series which have either just released their latest seasons or due to do soon. These are “You”, “Billions”  and “Succession”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - India’s flood deaths rain is causing huge problems in 2 states

22 October 2021 7:56 AM

Northern Ireland’s 100 years marked by a controversial cathedral service.
 
The United States of vikings columbus didn’t get there first. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

22 October 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interpol launches new cybersecurity platform

22 October 2021 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speak to Interpol Ambassador, Andy Mashaile on how to avoid being a victim of cybercrime and scams.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Numsa strike is over, but at what cost to SA?

22 October 2021 7:24 AM

There has been a breakthrough in the three week long strike action stand-off  between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and industry employers.
Yesterday(Thursday) Numsa announced it had decided to back down from their 8percent wage increase demand and accepted 6percent for three years from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission, about the cost to our embattled economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: Table Mountain wins Africa's leading tourist attraction award

22 October 2021 6:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speak to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company on receiving Africa’s leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ABSA Cape Epic update with Liezel van der Westhuizen

22 October 2021 6:47 AM

With Liezel van der Westhuizen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Atlas DigiBus is handed over to new home

22 October 2021 6:44 AM

The Atlas Foundation has officially handed over the Atlas DigiBus to its new home, the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy (a Bishops Diocesan College initiative) to assist with their programme of educational support and rugby in the community of Langa in Cape Town where an extra 1000 children each week will now have further access to digital learning. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Sue Anderson, Atlas Foundation Executive Director.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction

Africa

Bus converted into digital classroom to uplift schoolchildren in Langa

Local

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

KZN ANC calls for swift police action after former chair Zibuse Mlaba killed

22 October 2021 11:20 AM

IEC: ActionSA sought to be treated differently over name on ballot

22 October 2021 10:30 AM

Court expected to hand down judgment in Nomia Ndlovu's murder and fraud trial

22 October 2021 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA