Meet the Breedevalley Independent's mayoral candidate

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nik Wullschleger, who is the mayoral candidate for the Breedevalley Independents.
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo starts a new party.
Africa’s biggest film festival underway in Burkina Faso.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rozanne Sack of Koleinu SA, a Johannesburg-based non-profit organisation dedicated to helping victims of abuse. She details the allegations being made by a number of women that they were raped and sexually assaulted by a Hermanus surf coach and B&B owner. Lawyer Nikita Theodosiou also joins for a legal perspective on the matter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Chef’s horror story jailed in Dubai over a drugs misunderstanding.
Winter Olympic protests as the flame was lit in Greece for Beijing 2022.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a fire that has forced the shut down of Richard's Bay port, a key export point of commodities like coal, that will have a dire consequences for much needed foreign revenue and the economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Drew, Director at the South African PET recycling company about ''BanQu'', a new innovative technology to be used to keep track of recyclable material in SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Triggerfish Academy CEO, Colin Payne about the three-year partnership with German funded, Employment for Skills and Development in Africa Programme.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lauren Evanthea, founder of the Organic Humanity Movement party ahead of the local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
KFM early breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel Van Der Westhuizen provided an update on the ' Absa Cape Epic,' an eight-day 619km mountain bike race.LISTEN TO PODCAST