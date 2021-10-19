Victims of Hermanus' sex predator speak out

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rozanne Sack of Koleinu SA, a Johannesburg-based non-profit organisation dedicated to helping victims of abuse. She details the allegations being made by a number of women that they were raped and sexually assaulted by a Hermanus surf coach and B&B owner. Lawyer Nikita Theodosiou also joins for a legal perspective on the matter.