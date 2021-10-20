DOH: 12 - 17-year old's don't need parental consent to take the Covid-19 vaccine

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:35
Urgent revisions to laws of gender based violence and sexual offenses; the fight for justice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claudine Shiels
Today at 15:50
Home Affairs extended office hours to allow ID applications and increase votes!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 16:05
Covid-19 pandemic exposes pharmaceutical companies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
An ANC Candidate standing on DA Majority ground
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Sotashe - Leader of the Opposition in the Cape Town City Council at ANC
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:35
Jeffery Archer introduces his new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My friends and I are all excited to get vaccinated – 17-year-old listener Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 October 2021 3:11 PM
'Extradition application could be on the cards for 8 suspected online scammers' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the eight online scammers expected in court. 20 October 2021 1:52 PM
New WC police ombudsman says his office has the teeth to take legal action Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the newly appointed Western Cape Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy. 20 October 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Politics
Largest price hikes in history may see petrol top R20/litre by year-end Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 20 October 2021 2:09 PM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
DOH: 12 - 17-year old's don't need parental consent to take the Covid-19 vaccine

DOH: 12 - 17-year old's don't need parental consent to take the Covid-19 vaccine

20 October 2021 6:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Health's Acting DG, Dr Nicholas Crisp, as the 12-17 year old cohort receives the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine from today.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel: Water and Sanitation woes continue to cause a stink in CT

20 October 2021 8:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to admin manager of the Rethink The Stink Facebook group, Caroline Marx as well as Brett Herron of the Good Party about the water and sanitation issues facing various communities in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global shortages a range of supply issues in different countries

20 October 2021 8:02 AM

Poles apart Poland is in a bitter legal row with the European Union.
 
Browned off in Windsor the gruesome tale of falling sewage. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

20 October 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent One Movement CPT (OMCPT) ward 60 candidate ready to tackle service delivery head on

20 October 2021 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to One Movement Cape Town Party ward 60 candidate Verline Leo, ahead of the local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Notorious global criminal network Black Axe gang members bust in Cape Town

20 October 2021 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Timeslive investigative journalist Aron Hyman about how US and SA authorities worked together to arrest high ranking members of the Nigerian-based Black Axe gang, right here in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: FlySafair wants to overhaul public holidays in SA

20 October 2021 7:01 AM

The low-cost airline FlySafair announced that they would like to change South Africa’s Public Holidays Act to shift some mid-week holidays to a Monday or a Friday, to encourage more people to travel again and to speed up the recovery process after the tourism sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elmar Conradie, FlySafair CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why potato crisp prices may spike and even be in short supply

20 October 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nick Messaris of Messaris Nuts and Crisps, the oldest potato crisp manufacturer in South Africa and based in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Eswatini shuts schools to quell protests

19 October 2021 8:35 AM

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo starts a new party.

Africa’s biggest film festival underway in Burkina Faso.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Victims of Hermanus' sex predator speak out

19 October 2021 8:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rozanne Sack of Koleinu SA, a Johannesburg-based non-profit organisation dedicated to helping victims of abuse. She details the allegations being made by a number of women that they were raped and sexually assaulted by a Hermanus surf coach and B&B owner. Lawyer Nikita Theodosiou also joins for a legal perspective on the matter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike

Local Business Lifestyle

New WC police ombudsman says his office has the teeth to take legal action

Local

Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!'

World

EWN Highlights

Electoral Court agrees to virtually hear case between ActionSA & IEC

20 October 2021 3:00 PM

Cele: SAPS task team working on 6 political murder cases in KZN

20 October 2021 2:50 PM

Natural gas prospectors strike it lucky with massive Free State helium find

20 October 2021 1:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA