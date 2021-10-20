Wanderlust Wednesday: FlySafair wants to overhaul public holidays in SA

The low-cost airline FlySafair announced that they would like to change South Africa’s Public Holidays Act to shift some mid-week holidays to a Monday or a Friday, to encourage more people to travel again and to speed up the recovery process after the tourism sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elmar Conradie, FlySafair CEO.