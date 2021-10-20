Wednesday Panel: Water and Sanitation woes continue to cause a stink in CT

Refilwe Moloto speaks to admin manager of the Rethink The Stink Facebook group, Caroline Marx as well as Brett Herron of the Good Party about the water and sanitation issues facing various communities in Cape Town.
Poles apart Poland is in a bitter legal row with the European Union.
Browned off in Windsor the gruesome tale of falling sewage.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to One Movement Cape Town Party ward 60 candidate Verline Leo, ahead of the local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Timeslive investigative journalist Aron Hyman about how US and SA authorities worked together to arrest high ranking members of the Nigerian-based Black Axe gang, right here in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The low-cost airline FlySafair announced that they would like to change South Africa’s Public Holidays Act to shift some mid-week holidays to a Monday or a Friday, to encourage more people to travel again and to speed up the recovery process after the tourism sector was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elmar Conradie, FlySafair CEO.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Health's Acting DG, Dr Nicholas Crisp, as the 12-17 year old cohort receives the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine from today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nick Messaris of Messaris Nuts and Crisps, the oldest potato crisp manufacturer in South Africa and based in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo starts a new party.
Africa’s biggest film festival underway in Burkina Faso.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rozanne Sack of Koleinu SA, a Johannesburg-based non-profit organisation dedicated to helping victims of abuse. She details the allegations being made by a number of women that they were raped and sexually assaulted by a Hermanus surf coach and B&B owner. Lawyer Nikita Theodosiou also joins for a legal perspective on the matter.LISTEN TO PODCAST