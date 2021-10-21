The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Prof Dilip Menon |Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Russel Morena, CEO of SA Institute of Government Auditors, on an assessment compiled by the SA Local Government Association (Salga) which found about 62% of councillors had been unable to use basic computers to enable the passing of crucial municipal budgets.
A German mercenary army 2 ex soldiers are on trial.
A Chinese Jurassic park scientists are contemplating a real life version.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Kidnappings for ransom is not new in South Africa, and a number of business owners have been kidnapped over the years - but is the trend growing? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lizette Lancaster, Manager of the Crime and Justice Information and Analysis Hub at the Institute for Security Studies.
UK public health authorities are warning about the emergence of what they are calling the Covid Delta Plus variant which they suspect could be ten percent more transmissible than its predecessor. To understand why some experts are concerned, Refilwe Moloto is joined by Dr Vicky Baillie, senior researcher at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at the University of Witwatersrand.
With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
When it comes to renting out property, do landlords have any right to impose restrictions on potential tenants based on their race or other factors? Refilwe Moloto speaks to property attorney Marlon Shevelew to find out.
Following ongoing protests in eSwatini against the monarchy, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to admin manager of the Rethink The Stink Facebook group, Caroline Marx as well as Brett Herron of the Good Party about the water and sanitation issues facing various communities in Cape Town.