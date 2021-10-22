The World View - India’s flood deaths rain is causing huge problems in 2 states

Northern Ireland’s 100 years marked by a controversial cathedral service.
The United States of vikings columbus didn’t get there first.
With Carl Lewis head of content at Bet.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ethiopia forces mount a fourth airstrike in Tigray - having at first denied taking such action.
Benin joins a minority of African countries to legalize abortion.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to binge-buddy Matt Green about three established series which have either just released their latest seasons or due to do soon. These are “You”, “Billions” and “Succession”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speak to Interpol Ambassador, Andy Mashaile on how to avoid being a victim of cybercrime and scams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There has been a breakthrough in the three week long strike action stand-off between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and industry employers.
Yesterday(Thursday) Numsa announced it had decided to back down from their 8percent wage increase demand and accepted 6percent for three years from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission, about the cost to our embattled economy.
Refilwe Moloto speak to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company on receiving Africa’s leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Liezel van der Westhuizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Atlas Foundation has officially handed over the Atlas DigiBus to its new home, the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy (a Bishops Diocesan College initiative) to assist with their programme of educational support and rugby in the community of Langa in Cape Town where an extra 1000 children each week will now have further access to digital learning. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Sue Anderson, Atlas Foundation Executive Director.LISTEN TO PODCAST