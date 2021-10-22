The Africa Report - Swazxi police fire on fleeing nurses who had been protesting against King Mswati’s

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Protests for a modern political Eswatini met with violent security forces and unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu
Today at 17:20
Do the Sisonke study participants require vaccine boosters?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Marc Blockman - Senior Specialist In The Division Of Clinical Pharmacology At Uct at ...
Today at 17:45
New Pat McCay single 'Six String of Love'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pat McCay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Very wet, cold weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 22 October 2021 1:08 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 2 days later - no clues or hints as to where the boys are Ray White interviews Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA. 22 October 2021 12:51 PM
Local
Will your old analogue TV still work after March 2022 digital switchover? Lester Kiewit speaks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McCloud who explains. 22 October 2021 11:52 AM
ANC lacks clear election message and strategy, says Ralph Mathekga Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga about the ANC's last-minute electioneering. 22 October 2021 11:23 AM
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development' The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten. 21 October 2021 7:33 PM
Politics
Numsa strike ends with R600m cost to economy, 'potential for job losses is high' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 22 October 2021 10:44 AM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Business
'Osteoporosis is like bubbles in aero getting bigger and chocolate wall thinner' Pippa Hudson explores the condition of osteoporosis with Dr Cathy Spargo who is a specialist physician and rheumatologist. 22 October 2021 3:19 PM
See the before and after pics! Lester gets his hair done and looks beautiful Lester speaks to Winston van Heerden Co-Founder & Director at Impilo Beaux about the Novex Hair Care products. 22 October 2021 12:40 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Sport
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win. 22 October 2021 1:34 PM
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 22 October 2021 1:28 PM
Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun Charges have yet to be filed but the police are conducting witness interviews. 22 October 2021 8:18 AM
Entertainment
India floods take at least 180 lives: 'In one day, they had 328 millimetres!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 22 October 2021 12:08 PM
Covid-19 surging in much of Europe again – some countries return to lockdown Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Janelle Dumalaon. 22 October 2021 11:17 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
World
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. 22 October 2021 9:15 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'Wealthy businessmen of Indian origin especially targeted' Mandy Wiener interviews anti-crime activist Yusuf Abraamjee. 21 October 2021 2:12 PM
Mandatory vaccination: 'It’s happening. Employers are entitled to consider it' Mandy Wiener interviews Brett Abrahams of the Employment and Employee Benefits Practice at Webber Wentzel. 21 October 2021 1:34 PM
Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Africa Report - Swazxi police fire on fleeing nurses who had been protesting against King Mswati’s

The Africa Report - Swazxi police fire on fleeing nurses who had been protesting against King Mswati’s

22 October 2021 8:38 AM

Ethiopia forces mount a fourth airstrike in Tigray - having at first denied taking such action.

Benin joins a minority of African countries to legalize abortion.


Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown

22 October 2021 10:45 AM

With Carl Lewis head of content at Bet.co.za.

The Binge Club - Returning classics

22 October 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to binge-buddy Matt Green about three established series which have either just released their latest seasons or due to do soon. These are “You”, “Billions”  and “Succession”. 

The World View - India’s flood deaths rain is causing huge problems in 2 states

22 October 2021 7:56 AM

Northern Ireland’s 100 years marked by a controversial cathedral service.
 
The United States of vikings columbus didn’t get there first. 

IFQSAT

22 October 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Interpol launches new cybersecurity platform

22 October 2021 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speak to Interpol Ambassador, Andy Mashaile on how to avoid being a victim of cybercrime and scams.

Numsa strike is over, but at what cost to SA?

22 October 2021 7:24 AM

There has been a breakthrough in the three week long strike action stand-off  between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and industry employers.
Yesterday(Thursday) Numsa announced it had decided to back down from their 8percent wage increase demand and accepted 6percent for three years from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission, about the cost to our embattled economy.

City Faves: Table Mountain wins Africa's leading tourist attraction award

22 October 2021 6:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto speak to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company on receiving Africa’s leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.

ABSA Cape Epic update with Liezel van der Westhuizen

22 October 2021 6:47 AM

With Liezel van der Westhuizen.

The Atlas DigiBus is handed over to new home

22 October 2021 6:44 AM

The Atlas Foundation has officially handed over the Atlas DigiBus to its new home, the Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy (a Bishops Diocesan College initiative) to assist with their programme of educational support and rugby in the community of Langa in Cape Town where an extra 1000 children each week will now have further access to digital learning. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Sue Anderson, Atlas Foundation Executive Director.  

Trending

To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction

Africa

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills cinematographer on set with prop gun

Entertainment

City of CT issues warning about latest fake job ad aimed at defrauding students

Local

EWN Highlights

Savanna supply runs dry, so you can't drink it

22 October 2021 3:44 PM

Eswatini bans protests after deadly unrest

22 October 2021 3:34 PM

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth II's health after hospital stay

22 October 2021 3:29 PM

