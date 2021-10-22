The Africa Report - Swazxi police fire on fleeing nurses who had been protesting against King Mswati’s

There has been a breakthrough in the three week long strike action stand-off between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and industry employers.

Yesterday(Thursday) Numsa announced it had decided to back down from their 8percent wage increase demand and accepted 6percent for three years from the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa). Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Miriam Altman, Director of Altman Advisory and Commissioner at the National Planning Commission, about the cost to our embattled economy.

arrow_forward