Sports Showdown

Today at 04:50
Finance: Ways to reduce your insurance premiums.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 05:10
Hung municipalities: Are coalitions governments really the future?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof. Francois A Engelbrecht - Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand
Today at 06:10
Interesting times again for Kannaland as Icosa leads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Truman Prince - Founder of Icosa, Beaufort West Local Municipality Mayor
Today at 06:25
November arrives with a bang as fuel price hits a catastrophic high
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ticking the Masai Mara and Serengeti off your bucket list
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Update on LGE results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 07:20
Safety at Rheinmetall Denel Munitions plant in Macassar questioned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rick Grobler - Uasa section manager
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel Discussion: What will coalitions look like in the Western Cape?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 09:22
Youth Capital: Why Youth abandoned polls
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Cedarberg Eerste has great result - Ruben Richards will be the next mayor of Cederberg?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ruben Richards
Today at 10:05
History of: Writing the story of Rachel Thoka - mystery slave and forgotten heroine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Smillie - Freelance writer at New Frame
Today at 10:30
DEFF supports SA Plastic Pact
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Accountability in public service - public service commission on their important role
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonardo Goosen - Western Cape Commissioner at Public Service Commission
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016' Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update. 2 November 2021 2:04 PM
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more. 2 November 2021 1:56 PM
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 2 November 2021 12:03 PM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha. 2 November 2021 2:34 PM
Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 November 2021 12:05 PM
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sports Showdown

Sports Showdown

22 October 2021 10:45 AM

With Carl Lewis head of content at Bet.co.za.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report - At least 5 dead after multi-story building collapses in Lagos

2 November 2021 8:40 AM

Ethiopia Leader Urges Citizens to Join War Against Tigray Forces.

Chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change says ‘We cannot just ask.

African countries to stop exploiting their coal, oil and gas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN's Tshidi Madia reports back on LGE 2021

2 November 2021 8:35 AM

EWN's Tshidi Madia reports back on LGE 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The climate summit begins with pipes, poetry & VIPs

2 November 2021 8:01 AM

Closed because of 1 Covid19 case the decision by Disneyland in China.
 
The word of the year as chosen by the Oxford English Dictionary. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drakenstein municipality - which way will it go?

2 November 2021 7:41 AM

John speaks to Andre Fourie Councilor at Freedom Front Plus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Low turnout at LGE is real concern

2 November 2021 7:26 AM

John speaks to Tessa Dooms Independent Social Analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: So how have the newly purchased VMD's worked out in the 2021 LGE?

2 November 2021 6:59 AM

John speaks to researcher at the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, Thembelani Mazibuko on the new VMD's used in the 2021 local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: 2021 Local Government Elections

2 November 2021 6:39 AM

John speaks to attorney, columnist with Daily Maverick and political commentator, Andrew Gasnolar on the 2021 local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election update with the IEC

2 November 2021 6:36 AM

John Michael Hendrikse – provincial electoral Officer for the IEC in the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reshaping our cities

1 November 2021 8:30 AM

How should we be re-purposing our city to make it more sustainable at multiple levels? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - COP 26 the climate summit finally gets underway in Glasgow

1 November 2021 7:55 AM

A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
 
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA

Business Local

'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

DA wins uMngeni Municipality, its first victory in KZN

2 November 2021 10:06 PM

ANC: We are not rushing into coalitions

2 November 2021 10:00 PM

Duarte: We believe the elections were free and fair despite issues encountered

2 November 2021 9:54 PM

