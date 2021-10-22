Sports Showdown

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance: Ways to reduce your insurance premiums.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 05:10
Hung municipalities: Are coalitions governments really the future?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof. Francois A Engelbrecht - Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand
Today at 06:10
Interesting times again for Kannaland as Icosa leads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Truman Prince - Founder of Icosa, Beaufort West Local Municipality Mayor
Today at 06:25
November arrives with a bang as fuel price hits a catastrophic high
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ticking the Masai Mara and Serengeti off your bucket list
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Update on LGE results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 07:20
Safety at Rheinmetall Denel Munitions plant in Macassar questioned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rick Grobler - Uasa section manager
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel Discussion: What will coalitions look like in the Western Cape?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 09:22
Youth Capital: Why Youth abandoned polls
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Cedarberg Eerste has great result - Ruben Richards will be the next mayor of Cederberg?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ruben Richards
Today at 10:05
History of: Writing the story of Rachel Thoka - mystery slave and forgotten heroine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Smillie - Freelance writer at New Frame
Today at 10:30
DEFF supports SA Plastic Pact
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Accountability in public service - public service commission on their important role
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonardo Goosen - Western Cape Commissioner at Public Service Commission
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
