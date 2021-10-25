Rev June Dolley-Major's pilgrimage walk to Makhanda - almost over

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who embarked on a +902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda to raise awareness and funds to set up advice offices in areas where rape survivors can find asisstance, and to rebuild their lives. She's been on the road for 5 weeks and is set to complete the walk on 30 October.