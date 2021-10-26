NPC SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How the state of the economy in 2021 will influence potential investment factors for 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Herman - Chief Investment Officer at Citadel
Today at 05:10
Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Reginah Mhaule - Deputy Minister of Basic Education at ...
Today at 05:46
Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Andre Odendaal - Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 06:10
Local Government Elections in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - WC Provincial Spokesperson at EFF
Hanif Loonat
Fiona Abrahams - Ward Councillor at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Advocate Lennit Max - Freedom Front Plus candidate
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Goliath Lottering - Karoo Mayor and independent candidate
Today at 09:20
Thyneeca Adonis needs cornea transplant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizanne Adonis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Liquor traders throw their weight behind vaccination campaign
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 10:05
History of Drag culture in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Fortune - Performing Arts Manager at Cape Town Festival
Vida Fantabisher
Today at 10:30
Horror Fest - what's your fave horror movie?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Blom - Organizer at SA HorrorFest
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Local
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy. 26 October 2021 9:46 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele. 26 October 2021 2:25 PM
Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sipho Pityana about the legal action he's taking after he was snubbed for the position of... 26 October 2021 2:05 PM
View all Business
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
View all World
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
View all Africa
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
NPC SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning

NPC SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning

26 October 2021 6:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grace Matlhape of SmartStart, an NPC which was established in 2015 with the aim of rapidly expanding access to quality, affordable early learning opportunities for young children in South Africa by  using a social franchise model to tap into the experience of existing civil society organisations who recruit, train, and license women to launch and run early learning social enterprises, for children aged three to five.


Helen Zille on ANC/DA coalition

26 October 2021 8:55 AM

The DA's Helen Zille speaks to Refilwe Moloto about reports that she proposed a coalition between the Democratic Alliance and the ruling party ANC.

The Africa Report - U.S. suspends economic aid package for Sudan after coup

26 October 2021 8:52 AM

Nigeria becomes first African state to introduce a digital currency.

Sierra Leone capital names 'Chief Heat Officer' in African first.

The World View - Afghanistan’s hunger crisis a terrible famine is looming large

26 October 2021 7:57 AM

The Glasgow climate summit negative signs 5 days before. 
 
Covid-19 quackery a warning about fake & stupid treatments. 

IFQSAT

26 October 2021 7:51 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Are municipal engineers the answer to poor service delivery in Cape Town?

26 October 2021 7:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deon Van Zyl, chairman of Western Cape Property Developers Forum about whether municipal managers are the solution to poor service delivery in Cape Town.

Tech Tuesday: Australia plans to tighten age-control for social media

26 October 2021 6:56 AM

The Australian government has unveiled plans to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multimillion dollar fines for failing to comply with the regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management. 

Eskom gives state of the system update

26 October 2021 6:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer following the utility's system status and outlook briefing presented on Monday. 

Zille and Steenhuisen not helping the DA, says Refilwe Moloto

25 October 2021 12:29 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto says Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen need to keep quiet for the sake of their party.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

25 October 2021 8:38 AM

Another Unicorn in China – investment by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

Korea’s Squid Game reflects Korea’s rising inequality and competitive society.

Australia follows China on social media controls.

