NPC SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grace Matlhape of SmartStart, an NPC which was established in 2015 with the aim of rapidly expanding access to quality, affordable early learning opportunities for young children in South Africa by using a social franchise model to tap into the experience of existing civil society organisations who recruit, train, and license women to launch and run early learning social enterprises, for children aged three to five.