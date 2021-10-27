Local government elections in focus

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election. 27 October 2021 7:04 PM
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area. 27 October 2021 5:38 PM
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Local government elections in focus

Local government elections in focus

27 October 2021 7:12 AM

Refilwe speaks to the ANC, represented by Fiona Abrahams; the EFF represented by Dr Wandile Kasibe and independent candidate, and seasoned community activist, Hanif Loonat.


Local government elections focus

27 October 2021 8:34 AM

Fadiel Adams at Cape Coloured Party, Brett Herron CT mayoral candidate at Good Party, and Goliath Lottering Prince Albert Municipality Mayor and independent candidate.

Local government elections cont

27 October 2021 8:01 AM

Refilwe speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis DA.

Helen Zille on ANC/DA coalition

26 October 2021 8:55 AM

The DA's Helen Zille speaks to Refilwe Moloto about reports that she proposed a coalition between the Democratic Alliance and the ruling party ANC.

The Africa Report - U.S. suspends economic aid package for Sudan after coup

26 October 2021 8:52 AM

Nigeria becomes first African state to introduce a digital currency.

Sierra Leone capital names 'Chief Heat Officer' in African first.

The World View - Afghanistan’s hunger crisis a terrible famine is looming large

26 October 2021 7:57 AM

The Glasgow climate summit negative signs 5 days before. 
 
Covid-19 quackery a warning about fake & stupid treatments. 

IFQSAT

26 October 2021 7:51 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Are municipal engineers the answer to poor service delivery in Cape Town?

26 October 2021 7:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deon Van Zyl, chairman of Western Cape Property Developers Forum about whether municipal managers are the solution to poor service delivery in Cape Town.

Tech Tuesday: Australia plans to tighten age-control for social media

26 October 2021 6:56 AM

The Australian government has unveiled plans to make social media companies obtain parental consent for users under the age of 16, with multimillion dollar fines for failing to comply with the regulations. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management. 

NPC SmartStart provides safe spaces for early learning

26 October 2021 6:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grace Matlhape of SmartStart, an NPC which was established in 2015 with the aim of rapidly expanding access to quality, affordable early learning opportunities for young children in South Africa by  using a social franchise model to tap into the experience of existing civil society organisations who recruit, train, and license women to launch and run early learning social enterprises, for children aged three to five.

Trending

Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend

Business Local

Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Brothers at home but rivals at the polls: 4 siblings contest Matatiele ward

27 October 2021 9:01 PM

Bird flu strikes endangered Cape cormorants

27 October 2021 8:41 PM

Tshwane residents divided about another coalition govt

27 October 2021 8:37 PM

