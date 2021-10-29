Taxi sector intimidation and extortion remains unchecked

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King tells you about some fun things you can do in the Mother City over the Election long weekend. 30 October 2021 9:07 AM
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg. 29 October 2021 10:01 PM
Local reporter's grim account of taxis 'impounding' private cars, extorting cash Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, 29 October 2021 10:43 AM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy 'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021. 28 October 2021 7:52 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
We drive the new Landrover Defender Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 30 October 2021 11:34 AM
'Unseen International' is a pageant where external beauty & gender don't matter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Charina Joubert, founder of Unseen International & Danny Doman, winner of Unseen International 2021. 30 October 2021 10:47 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Taxi sector intimidation and extortion remains unchecked

Taxi sector intimidation and extortion remains unchecked

29 October 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, especially in Langa, where e-hailing cabs and staff transport are targeted, allegedly by taxi industry thugs to drive out the competition.


Sports Showdown

29 October 2021 10:01 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.

The Africa Rport - UN special representative says Monday's Sudan coup is a tragic event

29 October 2021 8:50 AM

Intense fighting and more lethal air strikes on Tigray.

University returns priceless Benin bronze looted by British soldiers a century and a quarter ago.

Trailblazer: Jean-Marc Johannes is South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder!

29 October 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.

The World View - China’s Hypersonic missile a top US general admits they’re worried

29 October 2021 8:00 AM

The climate summit climate the heavens open before COP26 opens.
 
Squid game Halloween New York schools are banning the costumes. 

 

IFQSAT

29 October 2021 7:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Should we be concerned about Koeberg's engineer exodus?

29 October 2021 7:37 AM

Energy analyst Mike Rossouw served for five years as a government appointed independent director of the National Electricity Regular of South Africa and has a BSc in Engineering.  He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the concerning exodus of experienced engineers from Koeberg nuclear power plant, and if this is a symptom of a broader problem plaguing the state's energy supply infrastructure.

Last push! Voting Polls here we come!

29 October 2021 7:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to IEC Western Cape Head Michael Hendrickse ahead of Monday's elections

City Fave: Rocksole Shoe and Bag Repair

29 October 2021 6:54 AM

This week's City Fave is Rocksole Shoe and Bag Repair, based in Wale Street in the Bo-Kaap, which was founded almost a century ago by Kasan Jaga, following in the footsteps of his cobbler father who came to the Cape in 1902 from Bombay. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Raj Jaga, the current owner of this Cape Town institution. 

Teens from dangerous 'hood crowned Western Cape chess champs

29 October 2021 6:37 AM

The Elsies River Chess Club was started in 1978 and recently crowned the Western Cape A-Division champions at a tournament held in George, with the winning points in all the games being scored by three teenagers from 16th Avenue, Leonsdale, a street which is known to be quite notorious. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.

'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'

Politics Local

The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss

Lifestyle

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle Local

Mswati 'doesn't care': Discontent simmers in Eswatini its monarchy bans protests

31 October 2021 12:32 PM

All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

31 October 2021 12:11 PM

Spectacular goalkeeping by Oyango gives Sundowns spectators MTN8 win to remember

31 October 2021 10:11 AM

