Taxi sector intimidation and extortion remains unchecked

This week's City Fave is Rocksole Shoe and Bag Repair, based in Wale Street in the Bo-Kaap, which was founded almost a century ago by Kasan Jaga, following in the footsteps of his cobbler father who came to the Cape in 1902 from Bombay. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Raj Jaga, the current owner of this Cape Town institution.

arrow_forward