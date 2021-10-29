Teens from dangerous 'hood crowned Western Cape chess champs

The Elsies River Chess Club was started in 1978 and recently crowned the Western Cape A-Division champions at a tournament held in George, with the winning points in all the games being scored by three teenagers from 16th Avenue, Leonsdale, a street which is known to be quite notorious. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.