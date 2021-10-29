City Fave: Rocksole Shoe and Bag Repair

This week's City Fave is Rocksole Shoe and Bag Repair, based in Wale Street in the Bo-Kaap, which was founded almost a century ago by Kasan Jaga, following in the footsteps of his cobbler father who came to the Cape in 1902 from Bombay. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Raj Jaga, the current owner of this Cape Town institution.
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Intense fighting and more lethal air strikes on Tigray.
University returns priceless Benin bronze looted by British soldiers a century and a quarter ago.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The climate summit climate the heavens open before COP26 opens.
Squid game Halloween New York schools are banning the costumes.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Energy analyst Mike Rossouw served for five years as a government appointed independent director of the National Electricity Regular of South Africa and has a BSc in Engineering. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the concerning exodus of experienced engineers from Koeberg nuclear power plant, and if this is a symptom of a broader problem plaguing the state's energy supply infrastructure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to IEC Western Cape Head Michael Hendrickse ahead of Monday's electionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Elsies River Chess Club was started in 1978 and recently crowned the Western Cape A-Division champions at a tournament held in George, with the winning points in all the games being scored by three teenagers from 16th Avenue, Leonsdale, a street which is known to be quite notorious. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eugene Steenkamp, Development Officer for the Elsies River Chess Club.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Velani Ludidi about the ongoing wave of violence engulfing the transport sector, especially in Langa, where e-hailing cabs and staff transport are targeted, allegedly by taxi industry thugs to drive out the competition.LISTEN TO PODCAST