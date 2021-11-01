Blast at Denel

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
#LGE2021 IEC Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Hendrickse. - provincial electoral officer (PEO) and spokesperson at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 15:40
#LGE2021 Election Day with ANC Cameron Dugmore
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 15:50
#LGE2021: Paarl, Mbekweni and Strand voter turnout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 16:05
#LGE2021 EWN Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:20
#LGE2021 Voting Behaviour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Amanda Gouws
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:05
#LGE2021 Geordin Hill Lewis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 17:20
ANALYSIS: #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Director at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 17:45
#LGE2021 Smaller parties could be the 'dark horse' in municipal elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Law
Latest Local
Cops arrest journo 'handcuffed him, threw him into cell' - Newzroom Afrika boss Katy Katopodis, News Director at Newzroom Afrika, explains to Mandy Wiener what happened. 1 November 2021 1:29 PM
Election2021 Analysis: 'First time two biggest parties are more vulnerable' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman about the elections so far. 1 November 2021 8:59 AM
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rhoda-Ann Bazier, the PR Councillor for Macassar who was on the scene overnight. 1 November 2021 7:02 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What's good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa's first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report's Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don't trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Blast at Denel

Blast at Denel

1 November 2021 6:48 AM

A blast took place at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility between Strand and Macassar late on Sunday evening (31 October). Not much details is available at this early stage, but there were no fatalities reported, according to Rhoda-Ann Bazier, the PR Councillor for Macassar who was on the scene overnight. 


Reshaping our cities

1 November 2021 8:30 AM

How should we be re-purposing our city to make it more sustainable at multiple levels? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier. 

The World View - COP 26 the climate summit finally gets underway in Glasgow

1 November 2021 7:55 AM

A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
 
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert. 

LGE 2021 with EWN

1 November 2021 7:38 AM

Kevin Brandt Reporter at Eyewitness News and Theto Mahlakoana Reporter at Eyewitness News.

LGE: A look at the weekend and hotspots to watch

1 November 2021 7:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman for a look at the special vote which happened over the weekend and hotspots to monitor during today's LGE.

Moolah Monday - Investing in solar farming ventures

1 November 2021 7:02 AM

Did you know that you can invest in solar panels installed onto commercial properties and get a return on investment as the electricity is sold? Refilwe Moloto finds out how one can invest in solar farming projects with Grant Field, CEO of Fedgroup. 

Rev June Dolley-Major completes her pilgrimage walk to Makhanda

1 November 2021 6:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who has just completed a 902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda, which took just under six weeks to complete. 

Sports Showdown

29 October 2021 10:01 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.

The Africa Rport - UN special representative says Monday's Sudan coup is a tragic event

29 October 2021 8:50 AM

Intense fighting and more lethal air strikes on Tigray.

University returns priceless Benin bronze looted by British soldiers a century and a quarter ago.

Trailblazer: Jean-Marc Johannes is South Africa's most awarded skateboarder!

29 October 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa's most awarded skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.

Trending

Cops arrest journo '

Local Politics

Massive fire at Denel Helderberg munitions facility late on Sunday night

Politics

'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mpumalanga first-time voter: ‘I’m voting for same party as my dad’

1 November 2021 2:20 PM

Historic COP26 pegged as ‘last, best hope’ to avert climate change catastrophe

1 November 2021 1:56 PM

'What will be will be,' says Good mayoral hopeful Peter de Villiers as he votes

1 November 2021 1:52 PM

