LGE 2021 with EWN

Kevin Brandt Reporter at Eyewitness News and Theto Mahlakoana Reporter at Eyewitness News.
How should we be re-purposing our city to make it more sustainable at multiple levels? Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Japanese joker attack a knife & arson attack on Halloween in Tokyo.
The death of Mr Tiramisu RIP the man who gave us the Italian dessert.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick's elections analyst Wayne Sussman for a look at the special vote which happened over the weekend and hotspots to monitor during today's LGE.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Did you know that you can invest in solar panels installed onto commercial properties and get a return on investment as the electricity is sold? Refilwe Moloto finds out how one can invest in solar farming projects with Grant Field, CEO of Fedgroup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rev June Dolley-Major, the Anglican priest who has just completed a 902km walk from Cape Town to Makhanda, which took just under six weeks to complete.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A blast took place at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility between Strand and Macassar late on Sunday evening (31 October). Not much details is available at this early stage, but there were no fatalities reported, according to Rhoda-Ann Bazier, the PR Councillor for Macassar who was on the scene overnight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Intense fighting and more lethal air strikes on Tigray.
University returns priceless Benin bronze looted by British soldiers a century and a quarter ago.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes.LISTEN TO PODCAST