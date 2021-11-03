November arrives with a bang as fuel price hits a catastrophic high

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Economist Kevin Lings on the latest fuel increase and consequences for SA's economy.
With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, Honorary Associate of the Energy Systems Research Group at the University of Cape Town, about the cost-benefit factors to bear in mind when installing solar PV with the intention of selling surplus electricity to the municipality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A migrant escape in Majorca it may have been an audacious plan.
The climate summit Week 2 urgings & utterances halfway through Cop 26.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Lorenzo Davids a facilitator at the Inkathalo Conversations project, to unpack the findings of the 400-page report on Cape Town homelessness.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Third Republic Director Paul Berkowitz about what coalition politics in South Africa could look like when the dust settles after a weekend of deals between parties following a local government election that saw 66 municipalities left with hung councils.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to COO of Ozow, Jerome Touze on load shedding
and retailer contingency planning ahead of Black Friday.
The City of Cape Town recently warned that popular tourists spots Seaforth and Waters Edge beach near Boulders, is closed because of a sewage spill. We speak to councillor for the area Simon Liell-Cock.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini to find out why some graduates are struggling to get hold of their graduation certificates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ethiopian government says it will continue its “existential” fight against Tigray rebels as voices mount for a truce in the year-long war.
US ends duty free access for Mali. Guinea and Ethiopia because of human rights concerns.