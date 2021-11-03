Wanderlust Wednesday: Ticking the Masai Mara and Serengeti off your bucket list

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Ultra Trail Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stuart McConnachie
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karl Blom
Karl Blom office
Today at 14:40
All Together Now concert
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Alexander
Today at 14:50
Music with Lucrecia Rae
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucrecia Rae
Today at 15:10
Coalition Government Process
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Bredell - MEC Local Government, Environmental Affairs And Development Planning at Provincial Planning Mec
Today at 15:20
The ANC years: Democracy suffers when there’s a disconnect between the head and the body
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 15:40
The State of The Eskom System
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:50
The Launch of The Global Drug Policy Index
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 16:05
A Fuel Rewards Programme Comparison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 16:20
Are the DA and ANC a workable fit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Ethiopia is on the brink of collapse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Independence Party wins seat in Cape Town Metro for the first time Lester Kiewit speaks to the Cape Independence Party, founder Jack Miller Party. 8 November 2021 10:54 AM
Suffering from post-Covid 'brain fog'? UCT researchers want to talk to you John Maytham speaks to neuropsychologist Donné Minné about research being done on the impact of Covid-19 on the brain. 8 November 2021 9:58 AM
Turn your house into a Airbnb 'hot property' this festive season Wasanga Mahena speaks to James Boyes at Elevate Airbnb about the best way to set up your property as a vacation home. 8 November 2021 9:26 AM
View all Local
'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA Author and state capture whistleblower Athol Williams issued a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that he is no longer in th... 8 November 2021 10:58 AM
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
View all Politics
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Business
'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini speaks to Refilwe Moloto saying the regional centres are handing out the certificates. 8 November 2021 8:24 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ticking the Masai Mara and Serengeti off your bucket list

Wanderlust Wednesday: Ticking the Masai Mara and Serengeti off your bucket list

3 November 2021 7:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance writer Andrew Thompson about visiting the Masai Mara and Serengeti, especially now that travel opportunities are returning. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

8 November 2021 8:43 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it simply not worth selling surplus green energy to City of Cape Town?

8 November 2021 8:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, Honorary Associate of the Energy Systems Research Group at the University of Cape Town, about the cost-benefit factors to bear in mind when installing solar PV with the intention of selling surplus electricity to the municipality. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Crowd crush in Houston 8 dead & Texas police are investigation

8 November 2021 8:00 AM

A migrant escape in Majorca it may have been an audacious plan. 
 
The climate summit Week 2 urgings & utterances halfway through Cop 26.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

8 November 2021 7:37 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TIC pens 400-page report on Cape Town homelessness findings

8 November 2021 7:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Lorenzo Davids a facilitator at the Inkathalo Conversations project, to unpack the findings of the 400-page report on Cape Town homelessness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The season of coalitions

8 November 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Third Republic Director Paul Berkowitz about what coalition politics in South Africa could look like when the dust settles after a weekend of deals between parties following a local government election that saw 66 municipalities left with hung councils.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Load shedding and retailers contingency plans ahead of Black Friday

8 November 2021 6:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to COO of Ozow, Jerome Touze on load shedding
and retailer contingency planning ahead of Black Friday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Simon's Town sewage leak threatens tourist hotspot

8 November 2021 6:49 AM

The City of Cape Town recently warned that popular tourists spots Seaforth and Waters Edge beach near Boulders, is closed because of a sewage spill. We speak to councillor for the area Simon Liell-Cock.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unisa responds on difficulty in getting graduation certificates

8 November 2021 6:44 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini to find out why some graduates are struggling to get hold of their graduation certificates. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Saudi Arabia and UAE join call for a restoration of democracy in Sudan

5 November 2021 8:40 AM

Ethiopian government  says it will continue its “existential” fight against Tigray rebels as voices mount for a truce in the year-long war.

US ends duty free access for Mali. Guinea and Ethiopia because of human rights concerns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'They couldn't find my certificate' Unisa grad complains. Spokesperson responds

Lifestyle

'My government offers me no protection' - Whistleblower Athol Williams flees SA

Politics

Beware of car break-ins at Platteklip Gorge parking, says local outdoorsman

Local

EWN Highlights

Three Eastern Cape children die after eating tainted noodles

8 November 2021 11:53 AM

SA among top 20 countries with highest number of coronavirus deaths

8 November 2021 11:39 AM

Mashaba: ActionSA open to coalition talks if DA treats poor black people better

8 November 2021 11:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA