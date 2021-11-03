Latest from IEC Western Cape

Mare of East town (Showmax) - A gripping HBO limited crime series driven by Oscar winner Kate Winslet as a detective in a small Pennsylvania town investigating a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.



2021 Emmy Award Winner. The Boys (Prime) - Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it follows an eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat super-powered individuals who abuse their abilities.



Maid (Netflix) - A young mother finds a job cleaning houses after fleeing an abusive relationship as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future. Starring:Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson.

