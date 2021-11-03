Wednesday Panel Discussion: What will coalitions look like in the Western Cape?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Berkowitz, director of The Third Republic and welcome back Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar, columnist with Daily Maverick and political commentator on possible coalitions in the Western Cape.
Ethiopian government says it will continue its “existential” fight against Tigray rebels as voices mount for a truce in the year-long war.
US ends duty free access for Mali. Guinea and Ethiopia because of human rights concerns.
Mare of East town (Showmax) - A gripping HBO limited crime series driven by Oscar winner Kate Winslet as a detective in a small Pennsylvania town investigating a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.
2021 Emmy Award Winner. The Boys (Prime) - Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, it follows an eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat super-powered individuals who abuse their abilities.
Maid (Netflix) - A young mother finds a job cleaning houses after fleeing an abusive relationship as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future. Starring:Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson.
Cricket racism the finger is pointing- justly or otherwise - at Yorkshire.
Space with a splash thanks to a broken toilet on the Space X capsule.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Senior lecturer from the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Dr Jo Barnes, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a slight increase in our national infection figures while our vaccination rate remains low.
This week's City Fave is Gugulethu Coffee, a once-popular chain of pop-up coffee stalls found in office buildings and events, founded by barista and entrepreneur Bongani Rasmeni in 2014. Forced into hibernation by the pandemic, he is ready to bring java joy back.
DA councillor Angus McKenzie speaks to Refilwe Moloto about retaining his ward, despite a series of controversial videos he flighted as part of his election campaign.
For some, a university graduation certificate is just a piece of paper, but for others, it is a representation of the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Unisa graduate Jeanne van Zyl about her ongoing battle in trying to get hers.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams on party results thus far as final votes are counted ahead of IEC declaration today.