Simon's Town sewage leak threatens tourist hotspot

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Environmental Activists takes NERSA to court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Gabriel Klaasen - Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance
Gabriel Klaasen - Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance
Today at 06:10
Government slammed over proposals for the trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Don Pinnock - Daily Maverick Environmental Writer
Don Pinnock - Daily Maverick Environmental Writer
Today at 06:25
Sikonathi Mantshantsha updates on state of Eskom system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Growth of Internal Advocacy)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Minister Creecy on the outcomes of COP26
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Maesela Kekana - SA's chief negotiator at COP26
Maesela Kekana - SA's chief negotiator at COP26
Today at 07:20
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kumi Naidoo
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The return of international concerts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:22
75% of no more NSFAS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Asive Dlanjwa
Asive Dlanjwa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Icosa response on DOnson outcry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Jeffery Donson
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Jeffery Donson
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 09:50
oudtshoorn's new 24 year old mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
chad louw
chad louw
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Daniel Pelz
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Darryl Dreyer - Manager at West Coast Fossil Park
Darryl Dreyer - Manager at West Coast Fossil Park
Today at 10:30
Junk food tax proposed for South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 11:05
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Posduif
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
James Boland
James Boland
