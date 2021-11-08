The World View - Crowd crush in Houston 8 dead & Texas police are investigation

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Environmental Activists takes NERSA to court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gabriel Klaasen - Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance
Today at 06:10
Government slammed over proposals for the trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Don Pinnock - Daily Maverick Environmental Writer
Today at 06:25
Sikonathi Mantshantsha updates on state of Eskom system
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday [Growth of Internal Advocacy)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Minister Creecy on the outcomes of COP26
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maesela Kekana - SA's chief negotiator at COP26
Today at 07:20
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The return of international concerts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:22
75% of no more NSFAS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Icosa response on DOnson outcry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeffery Donson
Christina Nomdo - Western Cape Commissioner for Children at ...
Today at 09:50
oudtshoorn's new 24 year old mayor
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
chad louw
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
Small dorp tour: On the road to Darling
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darryl Dreyer - Manager at West Coast Fossil Park
Today at 10:30
Junk food tax proposed for South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nzama Lawrence Mbalati - Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Today at 11:05
Dear Aaron Motsoaledi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Posduif
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Boland
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
Flu makes a comeback in South Africa - after disappearing for nearly two years Influenza is back after virtually disappearing for nearly two years, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 November 2021 2:55 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Hermanus History: Excavated remains prove cave dwellers there 70,000 years ago Lester Kiewit chats to Dr Robin Lee, Historian at Hermanus History Society about the fascinating area in the Western Cape. 17 November 2021 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Study: Natural Covid gives 13 times more immunity but adding a jab even more John Maytham speaks to Prof Diana Hardie of the UCT Diagnostic Virology lab about natural immunity efficacy and the vaccine. 17 November 2021 10:20 AM
View all World
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
MASSIVE stadium-size events return to South Africa! Got vaxxed? Refilwe Moloto interviews Tony Feldman (Showtime Management) and Dr Mirriam Close (specialist psychiatrist). 17 November 2021 9:28 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Crowd crush in Houston 8 dead & Texas police are investigation

The World View - Crowd crush in Houston 8 dead & Texas police are investigation

8 November 2021 8:00 AM

A migrant escape in Majorca it may have been an audacious plan. 
 
The climate summit Week 2 urgings & utterances halfway through Cop 26.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wednesday Panel - The return to big events

17 November 2021 8:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid vax copies Pfizer has agreed a major deal with developing countries

17 November 2021 7:59 AM

Military Clashes at The Border Between Armenia & Azerbaijan.

Armchair liars most of us pretend to have watched hit TV shows. While others lie about never having watched them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

17 November 2021 7:41 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Judge President John Hlophe's battle with JSC continues

17 November 2021 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's ongoing legal battle with the Judicial Service Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court orders Sars to hand over Zuma tax records

17 November 2021 7:33 AM

Rob Rose is Editor of the Financial Mail and joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss a groundbreaking ruling by the North Gauteng High Court, that says Sars must supply the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma to the Financial Mail and AmaBhungane investigative journalism unit, within ten days. The records are for the years 2010 to 2018.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: 2 weeks to claim tickets lost to Kulula’s business rescue process

17 November 2021 7:01 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to stop SA's water crisis

17 November 2021 6:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hout Bay water - Resident and ward councilor

16 November 2021 8:39 AM

Refilwe speaks to Roberto Quintas Ward Councillor - Hout Bay - feedback on the situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - US Secretary of State Blinken set to arrive in Africa today

16 November 2021 8:36 AM

Son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi says he’ll stand in December’s landmark presidential election.

The circus helps Senegal's former child beggars.          

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Sanctions against Belarus as migrant & military tensions grow by the day

16 November 2021 8:01 AM

Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
 
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

