Athol Williams on his decision to leave South Africa out of fear

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit tells Mandy Wiener the information is in the public interest 18 November 2021 1:42 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SARB hikes interest rates by 25 basis points The move was largely in line with expectations. 18 November 2021 3:31 PM
Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December Pippa Hudson interviews Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon. 18 November 2021 3:06 PM
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Athol Williams on his decision to leave South Africa out of fear

Athol Williams on his decision to leave South Africa out of fear

9 November 2021 6:53 AM

Athol Williams, the academic, poet and social philosopher announced on Sunday (November 7th) that he had left South Africa on November 1st out of fear for his safety after testifying at the Zondo Commission. He spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons he felt he was left with no other option. 


The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

18 November 2021 8:47 AM

With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

The return of international concerts

18 November 2021 8:29 AM

He might not be to everyone’s musical taste, but the fact that Justin Bieber is set to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg in 2022 is big news. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk about the organising of such a major concert and the challenges still ahead given the uncertainty of how the pandemic will play out in the future.

The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

18 November 2021 7:57 AM

India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
 
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.

 

IFQSAT

18 November 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

COP26: "a criminal betrayal" says Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist

18 November 2021 7:38 AM

Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pros and cons of COP26 which was recently concluded in Glasgow, including what he deems a criminal betrayal by world leaders.

Outcomes of COP26

18 November 2021 7:23 AM

Maesela Kekana, SA's chief negotiator at COP26 and also Chief Director for International Climate Change at the Department of Environmental Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the global summit.

Trendspotting Thursday - Growth of Internal Advocacy

18 November 2021 6:57 AM

As consumers become more aware of sponsored content and influencer promotion, many brands and companies are questioning where true influence comes from. When it comes to influence, the industry is coming full circle moving back to what is now termed "genuinfluencers".

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen, Founder and Head of strategy at Have You Heard.

Updates on state of Eskom system

18 November 2021 6:52 AM

Refilwe speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha National Spokesperson at Eskom.

Government proposals for trophy hunting of elephants, leopards and rhinos under fire

18 November 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick environmental writer Don Pinnock, about why the move is being questioned.

Wednesday Panel - The return to big events

17 November 2021 8:50 AM
News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

Shell to start exploring for oil and gas off Wild Coast in December

Business

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

