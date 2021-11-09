Athol Williams on his decision to leave South Africa out of fear

Athol Williams, the academic, poet and social philosopher announced on Sunday (November 7th) that he had left South Africa on November 1st out of fear for his safety after testifying at the Zondo Commission. He spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons he felt he was left with no other option.
With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
He might not be to everyone's musical taste, but the fact that Justin Bieber is set to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg in 2022 is big news. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk about the organising of such a major concert and the challenges still ahead given the uncertainty of how the pandemic will play out in the future.
Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pros and cons of COP26 which was recently concluded in Glasgow, including what he deems a criminal betrayal by world leaders.
Maesela Kekana, SA's chief negotiator at COP26 and also Chief Director for International Climate Change at the Department of Environmental Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the global summit.
As consumers become more aware of sponsored content and influencer promotion, many brands and companies are questioning where true influence comes from. When it comes to influence, the industry is coming full circle moving back to what is now termed "genuinfluencers".

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen, Founder and Head of strategy at Have You Heard.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ryan McFadyen, Founder and Head of strategy at Have You Heard.
Refilwe speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha National Spokesperson at Eskom.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daily Maverick environmental writer Don Pinnock, about why the move is being questioned.