Trendspotting Thursday - The return of belief

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
COP26: importance of involving SA youth in combating climate change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tsungai Gonzo - Head of operations: South Africa at British Council
Today at 11:05
Bridging the Digital Divide
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simo Mkhize
Today at 11:30
Nedbank’s Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
Latest Local
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Local
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
View all Politics
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom. 10 November 2021 7:43 PM
View all Business
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
View all Entertainment
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 November 2021 11:37 AM
Hospital staff and patients drink toilet water for 28 years without realising it Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 10 November 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all Africa
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity' Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursday - The return of belief

Trendspotting Thursday - The return of belief

11 November 2021 7:01 AM

This week on Trendspotting Thursday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard about the trend of returning to religion. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

11 November 2021 8:42 AM

Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.

Infrastructural and Financial woes weigh down heavy on Eskom

11 November 2021 8:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to energy expert Chris Yelland on the latest developments on Eskom.

The World View - East European migrant crisis Russian president’s being blamed

11 November 2021 7:55 AM

Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy. 

IFQSAT

11 November 2021 7:49 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Kidnapped Moti brothers back with family

11 November 2021 7:29 AM

Refilwe speaks to Yusuf Abramjee Anti-crime activist and Brig Vish Naidoo National SAPS spokesperson.

Western Cape Government signs $10 Million 5-year agreement with USAID

11 November 2021 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Alan Winde on the Western Cape Governments $10 Million 5-year health agreement with USAID.

Cry of the Xcluded set to hold Anti Austerity campaign and protest outside parliament during MTBPS

11 November 2021 6:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAFTU secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi on the anti-Austerity campaign and protest set to be held outside parliament during MTBPS.

Viral video: DoH confirms SA medical students assaulted in Cuba

11 November 2021 6:44 AM

Refilwe speaks to Clyson Monyela, Dirco spokesperson.

Wednesday Panel- understanding youth voter apathy

10 November 2021 8:46 AM

Matshidiso Sello Researcher at Centre for Social Development In Africa, University of Johannesburg and Pranish Desai - data analyst and researcher from Good Governance Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago

Local

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

World Politics

Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert

Business

WATCH LIVE: Eskom briefing on state of the power grid

11 November 2021 9:55 AM

Economist not expecting crucial answers to policy questions in MTBPS

11 November 2021 9:21 AM

Germany hits record new COVID cases in 24 hours

11 November 2021 9:07 AM

