The World View - East European migrant crisis Russian president’s being blamed

Donald Trump’s documents a US judge is removing their secrecy.
Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to energy expert Chris Yelland on the latest developments on Eskom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Yusuf Abramjee Anti-crime activist and Brig Vish Naidoo National SAPS spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Alan Winde on the Western Cape Governments $10 Million 5-year health agreement with USAID.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on Trendspotting Thursday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard about the trend of returning to religion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAFTU secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi on the anti-Austerity campaign and protest set to be held outside parliament during MTBPS.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Clyson Monyela, Dirco spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Matshidiso Sello Researcher at Centre for Social Development In Africa, University of Johannesburg and Pranish Desai - data analyst and researcher from Good Governance Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST