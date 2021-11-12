I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gavin Joachims of Good, who recently underwent the induction process after being elected as a PR (proportional representation) councillor in the City of Cape Town, about the salary and perks given to councillors and how they should therefore be available to their constituents.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA HRC CEO, Adv. Tseliso Thipanyane, about day one of the National Investigative Hearings into the July unrest that claimed hundreds of lives and cost the GDP billions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on Tech Tuesday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michel Malengret of MLT Power about solar power solutions for the home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to head of forensic investigations at the Johannesburg-based D&K Management Consultants, Pierre Gildenhuys on the increase in demand for personal security guards amid the spate of kidnappings in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa, and the former vice chair of the IEC, about scenarios that may arise from the current coalition talks as an unprecedented number of municipalities and major metros are left with hung councils following the local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Lyal White research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Health Care, to discuss the likelihood of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, about the grievances being raised by ehailing drivers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representative body and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their protest over non-payment for the last three months by the ruling party and how it is affecting them.LISTEN TO PODCAST